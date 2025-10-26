403
ASEAN Leaders Voice Support for Trump's Gaza Peace Initiative
(MENAFN) Southeast Asian leaders threw their support behind US President Donald Trump's Middle East peace initiative Sunday, calling for lasting stability in a conflict-scarred region.
During a high-stakes summit between Washington and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) held in Kuala Lumpur, regional leaders expressed cautious optimism about diplomatic progress in Gaza.
Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, whose nation currently chairs the 11-member bloc, addressed Trump directly during the gathering. "We welcome your comprehensive plan to end the Gaza conflict," Ibrahim stated, with fellow leaders from the regional alliance seated beside him.
The 78-year-old Malaysian leader praised the initiative's potential impact: "It has given the world a glimmer of hope that even in the intractable conflicts, diplomacy and determination can prevail."
Ibrahim expressed confidence in Trump's approach, adding: "We trust that with your leadership, Mr. president, we will achieve a just and durable peace."
The endorsement centers on Washington's 20-point framework that facilitated a phased cessation of hostilities between Hamas and Israel. The agreement, which became operational October 10 through multinational mediation efforts, represents a complex diplomatic achievement.
The initial phase mandates the exchange of Israeli captives for Palestinian detainees, coupled with a partial Israeli military pullback. Long-term provisions outline Gaza's reconstruction and the establishment of alternative governance structures excluding Hamas.
However, Israel violated a ceasefire that had been established in January, breaking it in March.
The Gaza Health Ministry reports the Israeli military campaign, ongoing since October 2023, has resulted in over 68,500 fatalities and more than 170,300 wounded.
Ibrahim also acknowledged a separate peace accord signed between Cambodia and Thailand, describing Kuala Lumpur as witnessing a "historic moment," while crediting Trump for his involvement.
In a Facebook statement, the Malaysian premier emphasized broader applications: "I also stressed the importance of extending this peace agenda to other conflict-ridden regions, particularly Gaza, so that justice and humanity may once again anchor global order."
He concluded: "This accord stands as a testament to ASEAN's growing voice as a bridge for peace, proving that moderation and dialogue can resolve even the most entrenched disputes."
