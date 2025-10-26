Prime Minister Narendra Modi Mourns The Death Of Queen Mother Sirikit Of Thailand, 'In This Hour Of Profound Grief...'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the death of Thailand's Queen Mother, Her Majesty Queen Sirikit. PM Modi addressed the royal demise during his virtual address at the 22nd ASEAN Summit on October 26, 2025.

Queen Sirikit, the widow of the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej, passed away in Bangkok on Friday at the age of 93. She was suffering from complications from blood sepsis.

King Bhumibol, who ruled Thailand for seven decades, was the world's longest-serving head of state. He died in 2016. Their son, King Maha Vajiralongkorn, now sits on the throne.

| Trump signs pacts with SE Asian nations for critical minerals: What's the deals?

PM Modi, conveying condolences on behalf of India, said the Thai royal family and people had the deepest sympathy of India. He also posted his condolence message on social media.

"I am deeply saddened by the passing of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit, the Queen Mother of Thailand. Her lifelong dedication to public service will continue to inspire generations. My heartfelt condolences to His Majesty The King, the members of the Royal Family and the people of Thailand in this hour of profound grief," PM Modi wrote on Twitter (now X).

According to one user who replied to PM Modi's tweet, the Late Queen Mother Sirikit had her last journey in the silver Volkswagen van that had also carried her late husband, King Bhumibol. Her body was taken from Chulalongkorn Hospital to the Grand Palace, where she would lie in state.

| Thailand to roll out 300 Baht tourism tax – here's what visitors need to know

“It's the way she seemed to champion the everyday craftspeople and uplift rural communities. That quiet support for local heritage feels like a foundation she really solidified for modern Thailand,” wrote another user.

Another user called her a“tireless advocate for rural communities, traditional crafts, and environmental conservation”.“Her legacy of compassion and service will inspire generations to come,” the user added.

“Queen Sirikit's legacy of compassion, strength, and service will forever remain a shining example of leadership rooted in love for her people. May her soul rest in eternal peace, and may the Thai people find comfort in the enduring light of her legacy,” came from another user.

Who was Queen Sirikit?

Sirikit Kitiyakara, born on August 12, 1932, was the Queen of Thailand. She later became the Queen Mother.

Married to King Bhumibol Adulyadej, she was the world's longest-serving queen consort, reigning from 1950 to 2016.

| India retains top spot among EM peers for the fourth consecutive month in July

Born into Thai nobility, she met King Bhumibol in Paris and married him shortly before his coronation. The couple had four children, including the current monarch, King Vajiralongkorn.

Appointed queen regent in 1956, she was admired for her charitable work and compassion. After suffering a stroke in 2012, her public appearances were reduced.

Queen Sirikit died in Bangkok on October 24, 2025. She was 93.