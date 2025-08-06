Livestock Flooring Company Evaluation Report 2025 Identifies Top 15 Leaders In Livestock Flooring Industry

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Livestock Flooring Companies Quadrant provides an insightful analysis of the global livestock flooring market, highlighting top industry players, technological innovations, and emerging trends. The study identifies 15 leaders among over 100 companies, emphasizing the market's expansion driven by sustainable farming practices and rising demand for dairy and meat products. Key players like Gummiwerk KRAIBURG, Agri & Industrial Rubber Ltd., and Animat Inc. lead with advanced flooring systems that enhance animal welfare and farm productivity. With a focus on innovation and global reach, these companies are shaping the future of livestock flooring as the market continues its robust growth trajectory.

Dublin, Aug. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Livestock Flooring - Company Evaluation Report, 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Livestock Flooring Companies Quadrant is a comprehensive industry analysis that provides valuable insights into the global market for Livestock Flooring. This quadrant offers a detailed evaluation of key market players, technological advancements, product innovations, and emerging trends shaping the industry. The 360 Quadrants evaluated over 100 companies, of which the Top 15 Livestock Flooring Companies were categorized and recognized as the quadrant leaders.

The livestock flooring market is witnessing robust growth, driven by a growing emphasis on sustainable and animal-friendly farming practices. The rising global demand and production of milk and meat products are key contributors, as modern flooring systems help improve livestock welfare, hygiene, and productivity. High-welfare flooring options, including soft, slip-resistant surfaces that emulate natural pastures, significantly reduce hoof-related ailments such as sole ulcers and white line disease, ultimately enhancing cattle health and performance.

These systems also support better hygiene by limiting bacterial buildup, which helps prevent infections like mastitis. By promoting animal well-being and reducing veterinary expenses, these advanced flooring solutions are becoming increasingly vital in contemporary farming operations. As global dairy and meat production continues to rise, the livestock flooring market is poised for continued expansion.

The 360 Quadrant maps the Livestock Flooring companies based on criteria such as revenue, geographic presence, growth strategies, investments, and sales strategies for the market presence of the Livestock Flooring quadrant.

Key Players

Key players in the Livestock Flooring market include major global corporations and specialized innovators such as Agri & Industrial Rubber Ltd., Gummiwerk Kraiburg Elastik Gmbh & Co. KG, Anders Concrete, Bioret Group, Tetra Laval Group, Wolfenden Concrete Limited, Animat Inc., Nooyen Group, Agri-Plastics, J&D Manufacturing, Agriprom, Legend Rubber Inc., Kapoor Mats and Steel, Vikas Rubbers, and Mik International Gmbh & Co. KG. These companies are actively investing in research and development, forming strategic partnerships, and engaging in collaborative initiatives to drive innovation, expand their global footprint, and maintain a competitive edge in this rapidly evolving market.

Top 3 Companies

Gummiwerk KRAIBURG Elastik GmbH & Co. KG

Gummiwerk KRAIBURG Elastik GmbH & Co. KG, part of the KRAIBURG Group, leads the rubber industry with innovative livestock flooring solutions tailored for animal welfare. Their product portfolio includes rubber flooring systems designed to enhance animal comfort and productivity. The company has an extensive reach, distributing products across multiple continents through a robust dealer network. Recent innovations, such as the KEW Plus LongLine TarsaCare continuous roll system, have bolstered its market position by addressing modern dairy farm needs with jointless mats, superior comfort, and hock protection.

Agri & Industrial Rubber Ltd.

Agri & Industrial Rubber Ltd., operating under the brand EASYFIX, has established itself as a forerunner in innovative livestock flooring solutions, focusing on agricultural, equine, and construction sectors. The company's strategy includes significant product launches and strategic partnerships aimed at expanding their global reach. EASYFIX's commitment to enhancing cow comfort and productivity has been demonstrated through various high-impact collaborations, reinforcing its leadership in the market.

Animat Inc.

Animat Inc., a Canadian leader, specializes in vulcanized rubber flooring systems using 100% recycled materials, promoting both sustainability and high performance. With a significant presence in over 50 countries, Animat's flooring solutions are DLG-certified, known for enhancing animal welfare. Their continuous innovation and commitment to sustainability have positioned Animat as a trusted industry leader, with solutions that boost animal comfort and farm efficiency on a global scale.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.1.1 Growth in Beef Production Globally

3.2.1.2 Increased Consumption of Milk and Dairy Products

3.2.1.3 Increased Focus on Milk Production, Hygiene, and Disease Prevention

3.2.1.4 Technological Advancements in Robotics and Automation

3.2.2 Restraints

3.2.2.1 Labor-Intensive Process of Rubber Recycling

3.2.2.2 Less Adoption Rate Among Cattle Farmers due T1 High Installation and Maintenance Costs

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.2.3.1 Rising Cattle Production in Emerging Economies

3.2.3.2 Presence of Few Large-Scale Global Manufacturers

3.2.4 Challenges

3.2.4.1 Presence of Numerous Small-Scale Cattle Farmers

3.2.4.2 Lack of Awareness Among Cattle Farmers

3.3 Impact of Gen Ai on Animal Welfare

3.3.1 Introduction

3.3.2 Use of Gen Ai in Livestock Infrastructure

4 Industry Trends

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Supply Chain Analysis

4.3 Value Chain Analysis

4.4 Technology Analysis

4.5 Ecosystem Analysis

4.6 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Business

4.7 Patent Analysis

4.8 Key Conferences and Events, 2025

4.9 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5 Competitive Landscape

5.1 Overview

5.2 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win, 2021-2024

5.3 Revenue Analysis, 2021-2023

5.4 Market Share Analysis, 2024

5.5 Company Evaluation Matrix: Key Players, 2024

5.6 Company Evaluation Matrix: Startups/SMEs, 2024

5.7 Company Valuation and Financial Metrics

5.8 Brand Comparison

5.9 Competitive Scenario

Company Profiles

Key Players



Agri & Industrial Rubber Ltd.

Gummiwerk Kraiburg Elastik GmbH & Co. Kg

Anders Concrete

Bioret Group

Tetra Laval Group

Wolfenden Concrete Limited

Animat Inc.

Nooyen Group

Agri-Plastics

J&D Manufacturing

Agriprom

Legend Rubber Inc.

Kapoor Mats and Steel

Vikas Rubbers MIK International GmbH & Co. Kg

Other Players



Duratuf Products Pvt. Ltd.

Rubb Mat

Promat

Wilson Agri

Rubbergem

Deesawala Rubber Industries

Mayo Mats

Ada Enterprises, Inc.

Comfort Slat Mat American Farm Rubber LLC



For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900