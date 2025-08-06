Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Man Missing Since 1997 Discovered Preserved in Glacier in Pakistan

2025-08-06 09:37:41
(MENAFN) The remarkably preserved body of a man who vanished 28 years ago has been found on a melting glacier in northwest Pakistan, according to local residents and his family.

The discovery was made last Friday by a shepherd in the remote Lady Valley, located in the Kohistan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The deceased was identified as Naseeruddin, who went missing in June 1997 while traveling on horseback with his brother, Kathiruddin. The brothers had been navigating through the mountains when tragedy struck.

Kathiruddin told reporters that the journey was prompted by a family dispute, which forced the pair to flee their home and take an isolated mountain path to avoid possible threats.

He recounted that a sudden snowstorm hit during their journey, and his brother was believed to have fallen into a crevasse. "We tried everything we could to find him, but we couldn't," he said, noting that after exhaustive search efforts failed, both the family and local police presumed Naseeruddin had died. A funeral prayer was held at the site where he was last seen.

The cold glacier conditions preserved the body in extraordinary detail. A national identity card found in the victim’s pocket confirmed his identity.

Umar Khan, the shepherd who found the body, said the man’s clothes and physical features remained largely intact.

Naseeruddin is survived by his wife and two children. He was laid to rest in a local cemetery following a formal funeral on Tuesday.

