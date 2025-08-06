Lionbridge Wins 'AI Model Validation Solution Of The Year' In 8Th Annual AI Breakthrough Awards

Lionbridge Aurora AI Studio wins 2025 AI Model Validation Solution of the Year

Prestigious international annual awards program honors Lionbridge's AI innovation & leadership for the second consecutive year

- John Fennelly, Chief Executive Officer, LionbridgeWALTHAM, MA, UNITED STATES, August 6, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Lionbridge, a global leader in artificial intelligence (AI) data services and language solutions, today announced that its cutting-edge platform, Aurora AI StudioTM , has been named“AI Model Validation Solution of the Year” in the 8th annual AI Breakthrough Awards. This accolade recognizes Aurora AI Studio's powerful capabilities for evaluating Large Language Model (LLM) performance, enhancing data sets, and enabling advanced AI solutions and applications.Aurora AI Studio combines AI with human ingenuity to contribute to AI training initiatives in a self-contained environment. With the support of a highly scalable community comprised of half a million seasoned testers, reviewers, and linguists, the platform helps developers ensure the results generated by AI models and LLMs are reliable and trustworthy.“The 'AI Model Validation Solution of the Year' award represents our commitment to delivering an extremely user-friendly technology platform with a large crowd,” said John Fennelly, Chief Executive Officer of Lionbridge.“For AI model developers, the human-in-the-loop partner ecosystem is key to unlocking optimal data quality. Aurora AI Studio gives companies the ability to scale and deliver real AI solutions.”The platform's AI model validation capabilities enable the evaluation of LLM performance across a range of categories to assess the quality, reliability, and user relevance of model outputs. By systematically applying these categories - rated on a 5-point Likert scale - clients gain actionable insights into areas where the model excels and where it may require fine-tuning, additional training, or human oversight. Learn more in our brochure, AI Data Analytics for Model Evaluation .The AI Breakthrough Awards shine a spotlight on the boldest innovators and most impactful technologies leading the charge in AI. This year's program attracted more than 5,000 nominations from over 20 different countries throughout the world, underscoring the explosive growth and global importance of AI as a defining technology of the 21st century.“AI is only as good as its training. If results generated by AI models and LLMs are not accurate, relevant, or even culturally appropriate, trust can quickly erode,” said Steve Johansson, Managing Director of AI Breakthrough.“Aurora AI Studio's validation enhances overall quality and makes AI systems more reliable, effective, and trustworthy for users. By integrating machine, artificial, and human intelligence to automate and optimize every step of the content lifecycle, Lionbridge is enhancing operational efficiencies and responsibility in AI.”Lionbridge is honored to be recognized by AI Breakthrough for the second consecutive year. In 2024, Lionbridge was awarded“Best Machine Translation (MT) Solution” for Smart MTTM, the enterprise-grade solution that combines baseline MT engines with highly targeted LLM prompting strategies to achieve both accuracy and fluency for high-volume translations.Clients of Lionbridge benefit from Aurora AI Studio's innovative remote task assignment capabilities underpinned by powerful generative AI. Through managed, end-to-end generative AI training services, content optimization and review, and human-generated content creation, the platform supports AI-powered technology at every development stage.About LionbridgeLionbridge partners with brands to break barriers and build bridges all over the world. Since our founding, we have helped companies connect with their global customers and employees by delivering translation and localization solutions in 350+ languages. Through our world-class platform, we orchestrate a network of passionate experts across the globe who partner with brands to create culturally rich experiences. Relentless in our love of linguistics, we use the best of human and machine intelligence to forge understanding that resonates with our customers' clients. Based in Waltham, Massachusetts, Lionbridge maintains solution centers in 24 countries. Learn more at .About AI BreakthroughPart of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the AI Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Artificial Intelligence technologies, services, companies and products. The AI Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of AI companies and products in categories including Generative AI, Machine Learning, AI Platforms, Robotics, Business Intelligence, AI Hardware, Computer Vision and more. For more information visit .Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

