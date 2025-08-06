403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
US judge dismisses bail for Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs
(MENAFN) A US judge overseeing the criminal case against hip-hop mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs has refused to grant him bail before his sentencing scheduled for October, stating there are no "exceptional reasons" to justify his release.
US District Judge Arun Subramanian of the Southern District of New York ruled on Monday that Combs did not meet the burden of proving he deserves to be released. The judge expressed concerns that Combs poses a flight risk and dismissed his argument that the harsh and unsafe conditions at the Metropolitan Detention Center warranted bail.
“The public criticism of these conditions is widespread,” Subramanian acknowledged. “However, MDC staff have managed to keep Combs safe and meet his needs, even during a recent violent incident involving another inmate.”
Combs’ legal team had offered a $50 million bond backed by his Miami property, assuring the court that he would only travel between Florida and New York to consult with his lawyers. Despite this, the judge rejected the proposal, citing risks to the accusers and Combs’ past drug use, which undermined his reliability.
Last month, a jury found Combs guilty on two counts of transporting individuals for prostitution but acquitted him of more severe charges, including racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking, which carried harsher potential sentences.
Combs has been detained at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center for 11 months. His lawyers have repeatedly sought his release since the conviction. Combs faces sentencing on October 3, with each count carrying a potential prison term of up to 10 years.
US District Judge Arun Subramanian of the Southern District of New York ruled on Monday that Combs did not meet the burden of proving he deserves to be released. The judge expressed concerns that Combs poses a flight risk and dismissed his argument that the harsh and unsafe conditions at the Metropolitan Detention Center warranted bail.
“The public criticism of these conditions is widespread,” Subramanian acknowledged. “However, MDC staff have managed to keep Combs safe and meet his needs, even during a recent violent incident involving another inmate.”
Combs’ legal team had offered a $50 million bond backed by his Miami property, assuring the court that he would only travel between Florida and New York to consult with his lawyers. Despite this, the judge rejected the proposal, citing risks to the accusers and Combs’ past drug use, which undermined his reliability.
Last month, a jury found Combs guilty on two counts of transporting individuals for prostitution but acquitted him of more severe charges, including racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking, which carried harsher potential sentences.
Combs has been detained at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center for 11 months. His lawyers have repeatedly sought his release since the conviction. Combs faces sentencing on October 3, with each count carrying a potential prison term of up to 10 years.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- The Sandbox Launches Largest LAND Sale To Date On GBM Auctions
- CARV Advances AI Beings Roadmap With Hackathon And 12+ Ecosystem Partnerships
- XXKK Exchange Expands Global Fiat Withdrawal Network: Launches Localized Services In India
- Cryptoedu Report Exposes 2025 Cefi Gaps In Trust And Transparency
- Maplestory Universe Expands Infinite IP Playground Vision With Developer Tools And Legacy IP Expansion
- New Silver's Income Fund Ranked Top 10 By Barclayhedge
CommentsNo comment