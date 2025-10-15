Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russian Attack On Nizhyn: Two Injured, Nova Poshta Terminal, Apartment Building Damaged

Russian Attack On Nizhyn: Two Injured, Nova Poshta Terminal, Apartment Building Damaged


2025-10-15 07:06:33
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Viacheslav Chaus, head of the Chernihiv Regional State Administration, said this in a Facebook post seen by Ukrinform.

"Today, the Russians launched a massive attack on Nizhyn with strike drones. The drones hit the Nova Poshta terminal and struck an apartment building twice. Civilian infrastructure was targeted," Chaus said.

Read also: Russians attack gas stations in Chernihiv community with drones

According to preliminary reports, two people were injured. Details are being clarified.

All emergency services are operating at the scene. The threat persists, the regional governor added.

Earlier, residents of Nizhyn were advised to stock up on water and charge their phones and flashlights due to Russian strikes on the city's critical infrastructure.

Photo: Viacheslav Chaus / Facebook

MENAFN15102025000193011044ID1110203006

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search