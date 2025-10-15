Russian Attack On Nizhyn: Two Injured, Nova Poshta Terminal, Apartment Building Damaged

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Viacheslav Chaus, head of the Chernihiv Regional State Administration, said this in a Facebook post seen by Ukrinform.

"Today, the Russians launched a massive attack on Nizhyn with strike drones. The drones hit the Nova Poshta terminal and struck an apartment building twice. Civilian infrastructure was targeted," Chaus said.

According to preliminary reports, two people were injured. Details are being clarified.

All emergency services are operating at the scene. The threat persists, the regional governor added.

Earlier, residents of Nizhyn were advised to stock up on water and charge their phones and flashlights due to Russian strikes on the city's critical infrastructure.

Photo: Viacheslav Chaus / Facebook