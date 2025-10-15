Russian Attack On Nizhyn: Two Injured, Nova Poshta Terminal, Apartment Building Damaged
"Today, the Russians launched a massive attack on Nizhyn with strike drones. The drones hit the Nova Poshta terminal and struck an apartment building twice. Civilian infrastructure was targeted," Chaus said.Read also: Russians attack gas stations in Chernihiv community with drones
According to preliminary reports, two people were injured. Details are being clarified.
All emergency services are operating at the scene. The threat persists, the regional governor added.
Earlier, residents of Nizhyn were advised to stock up on water and charge their phones and flashlights due to Russian strikes on the city's critical infrastructure.
Photo: Viacheslav Chaus / Facebook
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Crypto Market Update: Pepeto Advances Presale With Staking Rewards And Live Exchange Demo
- Tria Raises $12M To Be The Leading Self-Custodial Neobank And Payments Infrastructure For Humans And AI.
- Simplefx Relaunches First Deposit Bonus
- Chartis Research And Metrika Release Comprehensive Framework For Managing Digital Asset Risk
- Whale.Io Launches Battlepass Season 3, Featuring $77,000 In Crypto Casino Rewards
- M2 Capital Announces $21 Million Investment In AVAX Digital Asset Treasury, AVAX One
CommentsNo comment