Ukraine Discusses Energy Sector Recovery Needs With International Partners
"As part of the visit, energy recovery issues were raised in meetings with the U.S. government, the Export-Import Bank and DFC, as well as leaders of financial institutions including the EIB and the EBRD," the statement said.
Key discussion topics included strengthening the resilience of Ukraine's energy system and strategic development, protecting critical infrastructure, and mobilizing international support to restore facilities damaged by Russian attacks.
Additionally, the Ukrainian delegation prioritized enhancing sanctions pressure on Russia and developing new areas of cooperation with the U.S., which hold strategic significance for both countries.
The delegation also briefed international partners on the consequences of recent Russian strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure and worked to secure additional resources and support for recovery efforts.
Photo: Ukrainian Energy Ministry
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Crypto Market Update: Pepeto Advances Presale With Staking Rewards And Live Exchange Demo
- Tria Raises $12M To Be The Leading Self-Custodial Neobank And Payments Infrastructure For Humans And AI.
- Simplefx Relaunches First Deposit Bonus
- Chartis Research And Metrika Release Comprehensive Framework For Managing Digital Asset Risk
- Whale.Io Launches Battlepass Season 3, Featuring $77,000 In Crypto Casino Rewards
- M2 Capital Announces $21 Million Investment In AVAX Digital Asset Treasury, AVAX One
CommentsNo comment