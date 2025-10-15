Ukraine Discusses Energy Sector Recovery Needs With International Partners

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Ukrainian Energy Ministry said this in a statement seen by Ukrinform.

"As part of the visit, energy recovery issues were raised in meetings with the U.S. government, the Export-Import Bank and DFC, as well as leaders of financial institutions including the EIB and the EBRD," the statement said.

Key discussion topics included strengthening the resilience of Ukraine's energy system and strategic development, protecting critical infrastructure, and mobilizing international support to restore facilities damaged by Russian attacks.

Additionally, the Ukrainian delegation prioritized enhancing sanctions pressure on Russia and developing new areas of cooperation with the U.S., which hold strategic significance for both countries.

The delegation also briefed international partners on the consequences of recent Russian strikes on Ukraine's energy infrastructure and worked to secure additional resources and support for recovery efforts.

Photo: Ukrainian Energy Ministry