Government Appoints Tsyvinskyi As Head Of Economic Security Bureau
"Today the government made the decision to appoint Oleksandr Tsyvinskyi as director of the Economic Security Bureau of Ukraine," she wrote.
She stressed that following a decision by the selection commission, all necessary checks, and a polygraph examination, there were no objections to Tsyvinskyi's candidacy.
"We expect a revitalization of the Bureau's work, institutional strengthening, and a significant increase in trust between the Bureau and Ukrainian entrepreneurs. It is crucial that economic relations in Ukraine are not distorted by shadow schemes and that businesses can count on respect from the state," Svyrydenko added.Read also: Verkhovna Rada passes law restoring NABU and SAP independence
In June 2024, the Verkhovna Rada adopted legislation aimed at rebooting the ESB. The law included provisions for replacing its leadership and re-certifying all employees.
At the end of June 2025, the selection commission named Oleksandr Tsyvinskyi - former investigator and head of detectives at the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine - as the winner of the competition for ESB director.
On July 7, the Cabinet of Ministers, after reviewing additional materials provided in part by the Security Service of Ukraine related to national security, asked the selection commission to resubmit no more than two candidates who meet all legal requirements.
On July 30, the commission stated it saw no obstacles to Tsyvinskyi's appointment and did not have the authority to make further decisions.
Photo: Screenshot from JustTalk/youtube
