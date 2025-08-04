Global Compaction Machines Market Set To Reach $7.3 Billion By 2030: Key Growth Drivers And Trends
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|268
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$5.5 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$7.3 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|4.9%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
- World Market Trajectories Tariff Impact on Global Supply Chain Patterns Compaction Machines - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Boom in Infrastructure Development Projects Throws the Spotlight on High-Performance Compaction Equipment Growth in Road Construction Activities Drives Demand for Heavy-Duty and High-Frequency Rollers Urbanization and Smart City Projects Expand the Addressable Market for Compact and Maneuverable Compaction Machines Rising Adoption of Sustainable Construction Practices Strengthens the Business Case for Electric and Hybrid Compactors Automation in Construction Equipment Propels Growth in Remote-Controlled and Semi-Autonomous Compaction Solutions Push for Precision and Efficiency on Job Sites Spurs Adoption of Telematics-Enabled Compaction Monitoring Shortage of Skilled Labor in Construction Drives Interest in Operator-Assistance Technologies and Ergonomic Designs Growing Use of Recycled Materials in Road Bases Throws the Spotlight on Versatile and Adaptive Compaction Solutions Rising Investments in Rural Connectivity and Agricultural Roads Generate Demand for Lightweight Compaction Equipment Shift Toward Equipment Rental Models Expands Opportunities for OEMs with Scalable Product Lines Integration of GPS and Intelligent Compaction Systems Drives Efficiency in Large-Scale Earthworks Resilience Planning in Disaster-Prone Regions Propels Growth of High-Reliability, All-Terrain Compaction Machines
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Some of the 34 companies featured in this Compaction Machines market report include:
- Ammann Group Atlas Copco AB BOMAG GmbH Caterpillar Inc. Dynapac Compaction Equipment AB Fayat Group HAMM AG Hitachi Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. JCB Ltd. John Deere MBW Inc. SANY Heavy Industry Co., Ltd. SAKAI Heavy Industries, Ltd. Terex Corporation Tana Oy Volvo Construction Equipment Wacker Neuson SE Wirtgen Group XCMG Group Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd.
