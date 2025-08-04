403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Dubai Foundation for Women and Children Launches “We Pledge for You” Initiative to Raise Awareness and Combat Human Trafficking
(MENAFN- DFWAC) United Arab Emirates – Dubai 30 July 2025
In conjunction with the World Day Against Trafficking in Persons, the Dubai Foundation for Women and Children (DFWAC), in collaboration with Union Coop, organized a dedicated awareness event under the theme “We Pledge for You” at the Union Coop workers’ accommodations in Al Quoz and Muhaisnah, reaching nearly 350 women.
The event comes as part of DFWAC’s ongoing efforts to raise public awareness about the crime of human trafficking, with a focus on empowering women to understand the nature of the crime, recognize warning signs, protect themselves, and seek help when needed.
Awareness materials were handed out at the event, delivering clear messages about staying safe and keeping others safe. It also featured an awareness session delivered by Ms. Anita Sunil, a clinical psychologist at DFWAC, who addressed the psychological and social dimensions of human trafficking. She emphasized the importance of enabling women to identify suspicious behaviors and respond with confidence and awareness.
In parallel with the on-ground activation, and as part of the National Committee to Combat Human Trafficking’s national plan, DFWAC in cooperation with the Family Care Authority in Abu Dhabi and Aman Centre for Women and Children, launched a digital awareness campaign titled “National Services that Protect and Restore Dignity.” The campaign, rolled out across DFWAC’s media platforms, highlights the UAE’s unwavering commitment to combating human trafficking through a comprehensive protection system that begins with rescue and extends to full reintegration and empowerment.
The campaign emphasizes that human dignity is inviolable, and that human trafficking is a global crime that undermines the essence of humanity. It calls for collective institutional and moral responsibility, underscoring that societal awareness is the first line of defense. A holistic response must go beyond rescue to include protection, rehabilitation, legal, psychological, and social support.
It also stressed that protecting victims starts from the moment of rescue, encompassing safe accommodation in designated shelters, comprehensive medical, psychological, and social care, and the provision of legal support to pursue justice and representation before competent authorities. The campaign also affirms that the UAE ensures a dignified and confidential environment for victims, offering opportunities for rehabilitation and reintegration through economic empowerment programs, vocational training, and behavioral and psychological support initiatives for both women and children.
On this occasion, Her Excellency Sheikha Saeed Al Mansouri, Acting Director General of DFWAC, affirmed that the UAE’s efforts in combating human trafficking represent a global model rooted in a comprehensive approach based on prevention, protection, accountability, and empowerment. She added that what sets the UAE’s approach apart is its focus on the human being as the core of sustainable development. She emphasized that, with the direct support of the wise leadership, DFWAC continues to enhance its services to provide an integrated humanitarian protection umbrella one that restores victims’ trust in life and transforms their stories from survival to success.
Al Mansouri explained that this initiative and its accompanying digital campaign reaffirm that awareness is not a choice it is a responsibility. Empowering women through knowledge is the first line of defense against such crimes. She also called on the community to remain vigilant and report any suspected cases immediately, affirming that safety begins with a word, and that DFWAC, in partnership with relevant authorities, remains open to support anyone in need—under full confidentiality and privacy.
She concluded by noting that this initiative reflects the foundation’s enduring mission to protect and care for women and children from all forms of violence and exploitation, contributing to a more just, aware, and compassionate society for all.
In conjunction with the World Day Against Trafficking in Persons, the Dubai Foundation for Women and Children (DFWAC), in collaboration with Union Coop, organized a dedicated awareness event under the theme “We Pledge for You” at the Union Coop workers’ accommodations in Al Quoz and Muhaisnah, reaching nearly 350 women.
The event comes as part of DFWAC’s ongoing efforts to raise public awareness about the crime of human trafficking, with a focus on empowering women to understand the nature of the crime, recognize warning signs, protect themselves, and seek help when needed.
Awareness materials were handed out at the event, delivering clear messages about staying safe and keeping others safe. It also featured an awareness session delivered by Ms. Anita Sunil, a clinical psychologist at DFWAC, who addressed the psychological and social dimensions of human trafficking. She emphasized the importance of enabling women to identify suspicious behaviors and respond with confidence and awareness.
In parallel with the on-ground activation, and as part of the National Committee to Combat Human Trafficking’s national plan, DFWAC in cooperation with the Family Care Authority in Abu Dhabi and Aman Centre for Women and Children, launched a digital awareness campaign titled “National Services that Protect and Restore Dignity.” The campaign, rolled out across DFWAC’s media platforms, highlights the UAE’s unwavering commitment to combating human trafficking through a comprehensive protection system that begins with rescue and extends to full reintegration and empowerment.
The campaign emphasizes that human dignity is inviolable, and that human trafficking is a global crime that undermines the essence of humanity. It calls for collective institutional and moral responsibility, underscoring that societal awareness is the first line of defense. A holistic response must go beyond rescue to include protection, rehabilitation, legal, psychological, and social support.
It also stressed that protecting victims starts from the moment of rescue, encompassing safe accommodation in designated shelters, comprehensive medical, psychological, and social care, and the provision of legal support to pursue justice and representation before competent authorities. The campaign also affirms that the UAE ensures a dignified and confidential environment for victims, offering opportunities for rehabilitation and reintegration through economic empowerment programs, vocational training, and behavioral and psychological support initiatives for both women and children.
On this occasion, Her Excellency Sheikha Saeed Al Mansouri, Acting Director General of DFWAC, affirmed that the UAE’s efforts in combating human trafficking represent a global model rooted in a comprehensive approach based on prevention, protection, accountability, and empowerment. She added that what sets the UAE’s approach apart is its focus on the human being as the core of sustainable development. She emphasized that, with the direct support of the wise leadership, DFWAC continues to enhance its services to provide an integrated humanitarian protection umbrella one that restores victims’ trust in life and transforms their stories from survival to success.
Al Mansouri explained that this initiative and its accompanying digital campaign reaffirm that awareness is not a choice it is a responsibility. Empowering women through knowledge is the first line of defense against such crimes. She also called on the community to remain vigilant and report any suspected cases immediately, affirming that safety begins with a word, and that DFWAC, in partnership with relevant authorities, remains open to support anyone in need—under full confidentiality and privacy.
She concluded by noting that this initiative reflects the foundation’s enduring mission to protect and care for women and children from all forms of violence and exploitation, contributing to a more just, aware, and compassionate society for all.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin PEPETO Surpasses $5.5M In Presale
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
- $75K In Rewards Announced For Valhalla's First-Ever Tournament
- Flock.Io Partners With Walrus To Power Decentralized, Privacy-Preserving AI Training
- Bitmex Launches Summer Supercharge Trading Competition With 3 BTC Prize Pool
- Amped Finance, A Leading Protocol On Sonic Network, Gears Up For IDO
CommentsNo comment