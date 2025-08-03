First Global Talent Camp For Afghanistan's Refugee Women Footballers Held In Sydney
The world's first global talent camp for Afghanistan's refugee women footballers has taken place in Sydney, Australia, marking an important step for displaced Afghanistan athletes.
Reuters reported on Friday, that the camp's goal is to select 23 Afghanistan's women players to form a team capable of competing in international friendly matches.
Afghanistan's women's national football team has been barred from all official international competitions since the Taliban seized power in 2021.
The Afghanistan Football Federation, now under Taliban control, has banned women from playing sports entirely, forcing many female players to flee the country for safety.
In May, FIFA approved the creation of an Afghanistan women's football team in exile and appointed former Scotland international Pauline Hamill as head coach.
FIFA says it hopes the team will play its first friendly matches by the end of the year, helping restore Afghanistan women's football to the global stage.
This effort is more than a sporting project, it is a statement of resilience and hope, offering Afghanistan women athletes a path back to the game they love.
