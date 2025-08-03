403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Indian PM Issues Stark BrahMos Missile Warning to Pakistan
(MENAFN) On Saturday, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi issued a stark warning that New Delhi would deploy BrahMos missiles against Pakistan if Islamabad engages in any further hostile actions, as friction escalates following recent border skirmishes.
Addressing a rally in his hometown of Varanasi, located in Uttar Pradesh, Modi highlighted India’s advancing defense capabilities and praised the success of “Operation Sindoor.”
“During Operation Sindoor, the world witnessed the power of India’s indigenous weaponry and the effectiveness of India’s air defense systems, indigenous missiles, and drones, which demonstrated the strength of an Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India),” Modi said, as quoted in a statement from India’s Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.
This operation refers to a brief surge in military hostilities between India and Pakistan that occurred in May.
Following India’s airstrikes, Pakistan responded with “Operation Bunyanum Marsoos,” claiming it downed six Indian jets and destroyed multiple military sites.
Modi underscored the psychological and strategic significance of the BrahMos missile, noting the fear it has struck into India’s adversaries. He revealed plans to begin manufacturing the missile in Lucknow, stating that weapons produced in Uttar Pradesh will play a critical role in strengthening India’s defense.
He cautioned that missiles made in the state would be deployed to “destroy terrorists” if Pakistan commits another aggressive act.
Pakistani officials have yet to issue a statement regarding Modi’s remarks.
The BrahMos is a supersonic cruise missile capable of launch from submarines, ships, aircraft, and land platforms. It is a joint project between India’s Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) and Russia’s NPO Mashinostroyeniya, initiated in 1998.
India accused Pakistan of orchestrating a deadly attack at the Pahalgam tourist resort that claimed 26 lives, an allegation Islamabad denies while calling for an impartial international inquiry.
Subsequently, India conducted airstrikes across the border, prompting retaliatory assaults by Pakistan. After four days of heightened conflict, US President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire between the two nuclear-armed nations on May 10, which remains in effect.
Addressing a rally in his hometown of Varanasi, located in Uttar Pradesh, Modi highlighted India’s advancing defense capabilities and praised the success of “Operation Sindoor.”
“During Operation Sindoor, the world witnessed the power of India’s indigenous weaponry and the effectiveness of India’s air defense systems, indigenous missiles, and drones, which demonstrated the strength of an Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India),” Modi said, as quoted in a statement from India’s Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.
This operation refers to a brief surge in military hostilities between India and Pakistan that occurred in May.
Following India’s airstrikes, Pakistan responded with “Operation Bunyanum Marsoos,” claiming it downed six Indian jets and destroyed multiple military sites.
Modi underscored the psychological and strategic significance of the BrahMos missile, noting the fear it has struck into India’s adversaries. He revealed plans to begin manufacturing the missile in Lucknow, stating that weapons produced in Uttar Pradesh will play a critical role in strengthening India’s defense.
He cautioned that missiles made in the state would be deployed to “destroy terrorists” if Pakistan commits another aggressive act.
Pakistani officials have yet to issue a statement regarding Modi’s remarks.
The BrahMos is a supersonic cruise missile capable of launch from submarines, ships, aircraft, and land platforms. It is a joint project between India’s Defense Research and Development Organization (DRDO) and Russia’s NPO Mashinostroyeniya, initiated in 1998.
India accused Pakistan of orchestrating a deadly attack at the Pahalgam tourist resort that claimed 26 lives, an allegation Islamabad denies while calling for an impartial international inquiry.
Subsequently, India conducted airstrikes across the border, prompting retaliatory assaults by Pakistan. After four days of heightened conflict, US President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire between the two nuclear-armed nations on May 10, which remains in effect.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Nominis Wins 'Product Innovation Award' At Mastercard Fintech Finals In Berlin
- Gamesquare Schedules Conference Call To Review $100 Million Ethereum Treasury Strategy
- Currency Taps AI To Scale Smarter, Faster, Starting With Compliance
- Complycontrol Launches Safestart Program To Offer Fintech Startups Full-Scale Compliance Support
- B2BROKER And Nullpoint Launch Integration Of B2COPY Within Forex CRM Interface
- Multibank Group's $MBG Token TGE Is Live On Mexc, Gate.Io, Uniswap And Multibank.Io.
CommentsNo comment