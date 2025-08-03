403
Ousting The Greatest Liability: Brazil's Senate Sees Growing Push To Impeach Supreme Court Judge Moraes
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's Senate is at a crossroads. A growing group of senators wants to impeach Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes.
They accuse him of unchecked power and blame him for worsening relations with the United States.
As of early August, 34 senators support impeachment, 19 reject it, and 28 remain undecided. But removing a Supreme Court judge requires 54 votes-two-thirds of the Senate.
This political storm started after US authorities imposed tough sanctions on Moraes under the Global Magnitsky Act .
The US government accuses him of abusing power, arresting people before trial, blocking bank accounts, and backtracking on free speech.
As a result, financial institutions in the US are now off-limits to Moraes, and his US visa and those of his family were revoked.
These penalties are rare for a top judge and put Brazil under international pressur . Brazilian banks and businesses now fear legal and economic fallout from these sanctions.
Senators leading this effort argue that Moraes weakens Brazil's democracy and divides society.
They claim he acts as prosecutor, judge, and enforcer-breaking the separation of powers and harming debate.
Political leaders, especially those linked to former President Bolsonaro, argue Brazil cannot repair ties with the US-or move forward after recent political turmoil-without restoring limits to judicial power.
Yet the road ahead is uncertain. The Senate has never removed a Supreme Court justice in modern times.
Only the Senate president can start impeachment proceedings, and the odds remain long. Still, the controversy now reaches beyond Brazil's borders.
The business community worries about the country's global image, future trade, and respect for basic laws.
Behind these headlines, this crisis shows the pressure points of Brazil's young democracy. Powerful judges are supposed to protect rights, but not rule unchecked.
Now, all sides agree that stability, trust, and Brazil's path on the world stage may depend on what happens next.
The world is watching, not just for the drama, but for the signal it sends about democracy's limits in a leading nation.
