Russian Drone Strike Damages 16 Homes In Putivl Community, Sumy Region
"The Russians have once again attacked civilian infrastructure in the Sumy region. A village in the Putivl community came under enemy fire. Preliminary reports indicate that the enemy used an UAV armed with warheads-likely two missiles," Hryhorov said.
As a result of the strike, at least 16 private houses were damaged. Windows were shattered, roofs destroyed, and several vehicles were also impacted.
Fortunately, no casualties were reported.Read also: Russian shelling injures two civilians in Bilozerka
As Ukrinform earlier reported, the Russian army shelled the Sumy region 110 times yesterday, killing a 12-year-old boy and injuring six civilians.
Photo credit: Sumy RMA
