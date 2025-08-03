Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russian Drone Strike Damages 16 Homes In Putivl Community, Sumy Region

2025-08-03 08:06:33
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Oleh Hryhorov, head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, shared this information in a Telegram post, according to Ukrinform.

"The Russians have once again attacked civilian infrastructure in the Sumy region. A village in the Putivl community came under enemy fire. Preliminary reports indicate that the enemy used an UAV armed with warheads-likely two missiles," Hryhorov said.

As a result of the strike, at least 16 private houses were damaged. Windows were shattered, roofs destroyed, and several vehicles were also impacted.

Fortunately, no casualties were reported.

As Ukrinform earlier reported, the Russian army shelled the Sumy region 110 times yesterday, killing a 12-year-old boy and injuring six civilians.

Photo credit: Sumy RMA

