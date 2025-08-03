403
Orban Asserts Ukraine War Hinges on NATO Membership
(MENAFN) Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban stated that the Ukraine crisis can only be settled once both the Western nations and Kiev acknowledge that Ukraine cannot become a NATO member.
Budapest has consistently urged for diplomatic efforts and an immediate halt to fighting.
Hungary has opposed Ukraine’s attempt to join NATO, contending that such a step endangers Europe by potentially igniting a full-scale war with Russia.
Since the conflict intensified in February 2022, Hungarian officials have declined to supply arms to Kiev and persist in promoting a negotiated resolution.
“Peace will come when Europeans and Ukrainians alike accept the fact that Russia will never allow NATO to establish a presence on its western border in Ukraine,” Orban declared on Saturday during a youth festival held in Esztergom.
The Kremlin has often emphasized that Ukraine’s pursuit of NATO membership represents a direct threat to Russian national security and was a key factor behind the conflict’s escalation.
From Moscow’s perspective, NATO’s advance toward Russian frontiers is a red line, rendering Ukraine’s membership ambitions unacceptable.
Earlier this year, NATO member states agreed on a strategy to increase their defense expenditures to 5% of GDP, citing the necessity to deter opponents, especially Russia, as the primary motivation for this decision.
