Orban Asserts Ukraine War Hinges on NATO Membership

2025-08-03 08:05:56
(MENAFN) Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban stated that the Ukraine crisis can only be settled once both the Western nations and Kiev acknowledge that Ukraine cannot become a NATO member.

Budapest has consistently urged for diplomatic efforts and an immediate halt to fighting.

Hungary has opposed Ukraine’s attempt to join NATO, contending that such a step endangers Europe by potentially igniting a full-scale war with Russia.

Since the conflict intensified in February 2022, Hungarian officials have declined to supply arms to Kiev and persist in promoting a negotiated resolution.

“Peace will come when Europeans and Ukrainians alike accept the fact that Russia will never allow NATO to establish a presence on its western border in Ukraine,” Orban declared on Saturday during a youth festival held in Esztergom.

The Kremlin has often emphasized that Ukraine’s pursuit of NATO membership represents a direct threat to Russian national security and was a key factor behind the conflict’s escalation.

From Moscow’s perspective, NATO’s advance toward Russian frontiers is a red line, rendering Ukraine’s membership ambitions unacceptable.

Earlier this year, NATO member states agreed on a strategy to increase their defense expenditures to 5% of GDP, citing the necessity to deter opponents, especially Russia, as the primary motivation for this decision.

