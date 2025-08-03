Social Security Allocates 522 Survivors' Pensions For Natural Deaths In H1 2025

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, August 3 (Petra) – The Social Security Corporation (SSC) announced that it approved 522 natural-death survivors' pensions during the first half of 2025, bringing the total number of such pensions issued to 26,549 since the inception of the program.In a statement to the Jordan News Agency (Petra), the SSC clarified that entitlement to a survivors' pension due to natural causes requires the deceased insured person to have completed at least 24 months of actual contribution, including six consecutive contributions, and that death must have occurred while the individual was actively covered under the social security scheme.Eligible survivors receive the pension effective from the beginning of the month in which the death occurs. A funeral grant of 700 Jordanian dinars is also disbursed to the entitled family members.The Corporation also noted that under Article 62 of the Social Security Law, a survivors' pension may be granted even if the insured person dies outside active coverage, provided that the individual had previously completed at least 120 months of contributory service, including 12 consecutive contributions, and the period of interruption from coverage does not exceed 60 months prior to the date of death.The SSC emphasized that these provisions aim to ensure continued income protection for the families of deceased contributors, in alignment with the Corporation's mandate to promote social equity and financial security.