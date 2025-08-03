Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Putin Reveals Extensive Railway Enlargement Plans


2025-08-03 03:31:03
(MENAFN) On Sunday, Russian President Vladimir Putin revealed an extensive plan to enlarge the nation’s railway infrastructure, spotlighting key developments in the Arctic region as part of Russia’s broader strategy to cement its status as a pivotal logistics hub across Eurasia.

Addressing the nation via video for Railway Workers' Day, Putin emphasized the rapid advancements underway in the country’s rail system.

"There are plans to lay new routes and upgrade existing ones in northern Arctic territories, including the Komi Republic and the Yamal region," Putin said, stressing the strategic value of these initiatives in enhancing domestic connectivity and strengthening Russia’s influence in global supply chains.

He added, "These efforts will reinforce Russia's status as a major logistical link across the entire Eurasian continent and create new opportunities for globally competitive transport corridors, including the Trans-Arctic corridor."

Putin also announced an upcoming high-speed rail project connecting Moscow and St. Petersburg, targeted for completion by 2028. The line aims to reduce travel time between the two cities to just 2 hours and 15 minutes.

"This will be the country's first high-speed rail line, to be followed by an entire network of such routes," Putin stated, confident the initiative will address the increasing transportation demands of both Russian citizens and the economy.

