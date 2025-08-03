Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Russia’s Krasheninnikov Volcano Erupts, Propelling Ash Columns 4 km High

Russia’s Krasheninnikov Volcano Erupts, Propelling Ash Columns 4 km High


2025-08-03 03:22:59
(MENAFN) For the first time ever documented, the Krasheninnikov Volcano on Russia’s remote Kamchatka Peninsula erupted, local officials confirmed Sunday.

The volcanic activity commenced at 2:50 a.m. local time (1650 GMT Saturday), propelling ash columns soaring between 3 and 4 kilometers above sea level, according to the Kamchatka Volcanic Eruption Response Team (KVERT) via its Telegram channel.

Authorities reported the ash cloud drifting eastward toward the Pacific Ocean. Fortunately, no populated areas lie in the trajectory of the ash, and no ashfall has been reported in nearby communities. In response, an orange-level aviation alert has been issued to warn air traffic.

Situated roughly 200 kilometers north of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky and just 13 kilometers south of Lake Kronotskoye, Krasheninnikov belongs to Kamchatka’s Eastern Volcanic Zone.
Meanwhile, the regional Emergency Ministry branch cautioned that several other active volcanoes in the region could emit ash clouds reaching heights of 6 to 10 kilometers. Residents and visitors were urged to steer clear of areas within 10 kilometers of these volcanic peaks.

This eruption closely follows a massive 8.7-magnitude earthquake that recently shook the Kamchatka Peninsula, triggering tsunami alerts and forcing a state of emergency declaration in Kamchatka and the Severo-Kurilsk district.

MENAFN03082025000045017169ID1109877822

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search