403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Russia’s Krasheninnikov Volcano Erupts, Propelling Ash Columns 4 km High
(MENAFN) For the first time ever documented, the Krasheninnikov Volcano on Russia’s remote Kamchatka Peninsula erupted, local officials confirmed Sunday.
The volcanic activity commenced at 2:50 a.m. local time (1650 GMT Saturday), propelling ash columns soaring between 3 and 4 kilometers above sea level, according to the Kamchatka Volcanic Eruption Response Team (KVERT) via its Telegram channel.
Authorities reported the ash cloud drifting eastward toward the Pacific Ocean. Fortunately, no populated areas lie in the trajectory of the ash, and no ashfall has been reported in nearby communities. In response, an orange-level aviation alert has been issued to warn air traffic.
Situated roughly 200 kilometers north of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky and just 13 kilometers south of Lake Kronotskoye, Krasheninnikov belongs to Kamchatka’s Eastern Volcanic Zone.
Meanwhile, the regional Emergency Ministry branch cautioned that several other active volcanoes in the region could emit ash clouds reaching heights of 6 to 10 kilometers. Residents and visitors were urged to steer clear of areas within 10 kilometers of these volcanic peaks.
This eruption closely follows a massive 8.7-magnitude earthquake that recently shook the Kamchatka Peninsula, triggering tsunami alerts and forcing a state of emergency declaration in Kamchatka and the Severo-Kurilsk district.
The volcanic activity commenced at 2:50 a.m. local time (1650 GMT Saturday), propelling ash columns soaring between 3 and 4 kilometers above sea level, according to the Kamchatka Volcanic Eruption Response Team (KVERT) via its Telegram channel.
Authorities reported the ash cloud drifting eastward toward the Pacific Ocean. Fortunately, no populated areas lie in the trajectory of the ash, and no ashfall has been reported in nearby communities. In response, an orange-level aviation alert has been issued to warn air traffic.
Situated roughly 200 kilometers north of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky and just 13 kilometers south of Lake Kronotskoye, Krasheninnikov belongs to Kamchatka’s Eastern Volcanic Zone.
Meanwhile, the regional Emergency Ministry branch cautioned that several other active volcanoes in the region could emit ash clouds reaching heights of 6 to 10 kilometers. Residents and visitors were urged to steer clear of areas within 10 kilometers of these volcanic peaks.
This eruption closely follows a massive 8.7-magnitude earthquake that recently shook the Kamchatka Peninsula, triggering tsunami alerts and forcing a state of emergency declaration in Kamchatka and the Severo-Kurilsk district.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Novaex Launches With A Security-First Crypto Trading Platform Offering Deep Liquidity And Institutional-Grade Infrastructure
- Next-Generation DEX Hyperion Launches TGE
- BSGM Engages CXG To Acquire FINRA/SEC-Registered Broker-Dealer To Expand Publicly Traded RWA Tokenization Operations
- Vision (VSN) Has Arrived: The New Standard For User-Centric Token Ecosystems
- Swarm Network Selects Walrus To Power Verifiable AI On Rollup.News
- Midl Secures $2.4M Seed Investment From Draper Associates And Draper Dragon To Pioneer Native Dapp Infrastructure On Bitcoin
- Heka Raises $14M To Bring Real-Time Identity Intelligence To Financial Institutions
CommentsNo comment