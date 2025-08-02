Beneficiaries Praise PM Kisan Nidhi Scheme, Say It Has Transformed Farming By Easing Financial Burden

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Aug 2 (IANS) Farmers in Gujarat's Valsad district hailed the 20th instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme, calling it a game-changer for agriculture and a major relief from the clutches of debt and private moneylenders.

The Central government on Saturday transferred the 20th instalment directly into the bank accounts of crores of farmers across the country, including over Rs 34 crore to beneficiaries in Valsad.

A special event was held at the Ambheti Krishi Vigyan Kendra in Kaprada, attended by Gujarat's Finance Minister Kanubhai Desai, district officials, legislators from Kaprada and Dharampur, and hundreds of farmers. The gathering also witnessed the live broadcast of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address from Varanasi.

Speaking to IANS, several farmers expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister, highlighting how the scheme has eased the financial pressure of beginning agricultural seasons.

“Earlier, we had to borrow money from moneylenders at high interest rates for seeds and fertilisers. But now, the direct transfer under PM-KISAN has made it easier to manage farming expenses,” said Chandubhai Patel, a local farmer.

Ganesh Chaudhary, another beneficiary, praised the scheme's consistent support, saying that it has brought dignity and financial independence to small farmers.

Devbhai Yadav added,“The PM Kisan Nidhi Yojana has been a blessing. It helps us buy fertilisers, seeds, and pesticides on time, without having to rely on loans. The money comes directly into our accounts, and that transparency builds trust.”

Gujarat Finance Minister Kanubhai Desai said,“Under Prime Minister Modi's leadership, the Centre has prioritised farmer welfare. Inspired by him, Gujarat too has launched several schemes for agricultural development.”

The PM-KISAN scheme, launched in 2019, provides income support of Rs 6,000 per year to eligible farmer families, paid in three equal instalments.

The 20th instalment was disbursed nationwide on Saturday.