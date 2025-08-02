J&K CM's Gujarat Crush: Sabarmati Runs & Thali Fun

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah seems to have discovered a soft spot for Gujarat.

After a refreshing morning run along Ahmedabad's iconic Sabarmati Riverfront - which he hailed as one of the nicest places he's ever run - Omar tucked into a hearty Gujarati thali, calling it a personal favorite.

His praise didn't go unnoticed. None other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi acknowledged the gesture, adding a political flavor to this unexpected moment of camaraderie across party lines.

It may have just been a run and a thali - but in politics, nothing goes unnoticed.

