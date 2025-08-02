J&K CM's Gujarat Crush: Sabarmati Runs & Thali Fun
After a refreshing morning run along Ahmedabad's iconic Sabarmati Riverfront - which he hailed as one of the nicest places he's ever run - Omar tucked into a hearty Gujarati thali, calling it a personal favorite.
His praise didn't go unnoticed. None other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi acknowledged the gesture, adding a political flavor to this unexpected moment of camaraderie across party lines.
It may have just been a run and a thali - but in politics, nothing goes unnoticed.Read Also PM, Omar Trade Praise Over Gujarat Visit, Tourism Push Omar Abdullah Pays Tribute To Mahatma Gandhi At Sabarmati Ashram
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Payop Partners With Dragonpay To Ease Access To The Philippines' Market
- Pepe Dollar ($PEPD) Presale Picks Up Pace As Ethereum (ETH) Hovers Over $3,600
- Algofusion 5.0: Inside Algofusion 5.0'S Latency Engine For Execution Precision
- Heka Raises $14M To Bring Real-Time Identity Intelligence To Financial Institutions
- Defi Cattos Unveils The Core Engine Powering Sustainable Web3 Gaming On Aptos
- Pepescape Crypto Presale Raises $1M As Ethereum Eyes $6K, Community-Owned Exchange Gigacex Unveiled
CommentsNo comment