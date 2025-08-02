403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump Praises Halt of Indian Oil Imports from Russia
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump stated on Friday that he had "heard" India has stopped buying petroleum from Russia, a development he characterized as a "good step."
"I understand India no longer is going to be buying oil from Russia," Trump informed reporters while leaving the White House en route to his weekend getaway at his Bedminster Golf Club in New Jersey.
"That's what I heard. I don't know if that's right or not, but that's a good step. We'll see what happens," he remarked.
Trump has previously accused New Delhi of inequitable commercial behavior and deep-rooted energy and defense partnerships with Russia.
"INDIA WILL THEREFORE BE PAYING A TARIFF OF 25%, PLUS A PENALTY FOR THE ABOVE, STARTING ON AUGUST FIRST," he declared Wednesday on Truth Social.
While refraining from detailing the "penalty," Trump criticized India's import restrictions and its ties to Moscow. "India is our friend, we have, over the years, done relatively little business with them because their Tariffs are far too high, among the highest in the World,” he noted.
Commerce between the U.S. and India remains significant, reaching $129 billion in 2024, with Washington recording a $45.7 billion trade shortfall, based on figures from the Office of The United States Trade Representative.
"I understand India no longer is going to be buying oil from Russia," Trump informed reporters while leaving the White House en route to his weekend getaway at his Bedminster Golf Club in New Jersey.
"That's what I heard. I don't know if that's right or not, but that's a good step. We'll see what happens," he remarked.
Trump has previously accused New Delhi of inequitable commercial behavior and deep-rooted energy and defense partnerships with Russia.
"INDIA WILL THEREFORE BE PAYING A TARIFF OF 25%, PLUS A PENALTY FOR THE ABOVE, STARTING ON AUGUST FIRST," he declared Wednesday on Truth Social.
While refraining from detailing the "penalty," Trump criticized India's import restrictions and its ties to Moscow. "India is our friend, we have, over the years, done relatively little business with them because their Tariffs are far too high, among the highest in the World,” he noted.
Commerce between the U.S. and India remains significant, reaching $129 billion in 2024, with Washington recording a $45.7 billion trade shortfall, based on figures from the Office of The United States Trade Representative.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- BTCC Exchange Reports 35% Trading Volume Growth Following Listing Of Over 80 New Spot Trading Pairs In July 2025
- Blossom Fund Launches BLOS Token, Offering Retail Investors Access To A Professionally Managed Stock Portfolio
- Alchemy Markets Unveils Major Rebrand, Ushering In A New Era Of Financial Empowerment
- Bit Origin Secures $500 Million Equity And Debt Facilities To Launch Dogecoin Treasury
- Powerbank's 3.79 MW Geddes Solar Project Goes Live, Powering New Bitcoin Treasury Strategy
- The Sandbox Launches Largest LAND Sale To Date On GBM Auctions
CommentsNo comment