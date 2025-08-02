403
Trump denounces again Russiagate investigation
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump has once again denounced the Russiagate investigation, labeling it a “totally undisputed hoax” and “the biggest scandal in American history.” His reaction followed the release of newly declassified materials that, according to reports, suggest a coordinated attempt by high-level Obama-era officials to damage his presidency using information US intelligence had already dismissed.
In a post shared on Truth Social, Trump stated: “THE FACTS ARE ALL THERE, IN BLACK AND WHITE.” He added: “The perpetrators of this CRIME must pay a big price. This can never be allowed to happen in our Country again!”
His comments came shortly after Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley revealed an annex to Special Counsel John Durham’s 2023 report. According to the documents, the Clinton campaign had allegedly developed a plan to fabricate ties between Trump and the Russian government. Despite the intelligence community’s rejection of these claims, figures within the FBI reportedly helped amplify the narrative.
The annex also pointed to communications between former Democratic National Committee Chair Debbie Wasserman Schultz and individuals linked to George Soros, in which they allegedly discussed a strategy to undermine Trump by associating him with the so-called Russian Mafia. The FBI reportedly had access to this information but chose not to act on it.
Additional disclosures came last month, when Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard released over 100 pages of previously classified documents. She referred to the scandal as a “years-long coup” against Trump and warned that it had severely harmed diplomatic relations with Russia. Gabbard claimed the affair led to sweeping sanctions, asset seizures, and a breakdown in communication between Washington and Moscow.
Trump’s renewed criticism adds to ongoing demands for accountability, as the political and diplomatic consequences of the Russiagate saga continue to unfold years after the initial allegations emerged.
