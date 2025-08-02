Over Rs 3.77 Lakh Crore Transferred Directly To Farmers' Accounts Under PM-Kisan Scheme: Minister

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Aug 2 (IANS) More than Rs 3,77,000 crore have been transferred directly to farmers' accounts under the PM-Kisan scheme to date, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said on Saturday.

On the occasion of the release of 20th instalment of Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) Yojana, Chouhan said at an event in Patna that agriculture is the backbone of Indian economy and farmers are its soul.

“Serving these farmers is our ultimate responsibility,” he told the gathering.

Referring to the rich cultural and agricultural heritage of Bihar, Chouhan said,“The legacy of knowledge and industriousness of this state is incomparable. The land witnessed Mahatma Gandhi's Champaran Satyagraha, which gave a new direction to India's freedom struggle.”

The minister reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi's resolve to make farming profitable. On this occasion, over Rs 20,000 crore was deposited in the accounts of farmers, providing financial assistance to lakhs of farmer families across the country.

The minister further emphasised on efforts like Pradhan Mantri Dhan Dhanya Yojana to increase agricultural productivity per hectare, especially in low productivity areas.

He also highlighted the significant contribution of Makhana production in Bihar and the continuous efforts to connect agricultural science with the farms.

The Union Minister assured timely and adequate availability of fertilisers and pesticides, speaking about the efforts under various schemes to provide compensation in case of crop failure.

He said that now the crops are procured at Minimum Support Price (MSP), to which 50 per cent profit is added on the production cost. This reflects the farmer-centric approach of the government.

Highlighting the measures for farmers' welfare. Chouhan said that with the help of DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer), the government is ensuring that the assistance reaches directly into the accounts of the farmers.

He said,“Earlier, farmers used to get only few pennies of Rs. 1 sent by the government, but now they receive whole amount without any leakage.”