Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Malaysia Deeply Concerned Over Ongoing Humanitarian Crisis In Gaza


2025-08-02 05:06:28
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 2 (KUNA) -- Malaysian Foreign Minister Mohamad Hasan expressed deep concern over the ongoing humanitarian crisis and genocide in Gaza, caused by the Israeli occupation force.
In a statement on Saturday, the minister said that the over 22-month Israeli occupation siege led to severe shortage in food and clean water, leading to famine, as well as a shortage in medical supplies.
Malaysia is deeply concerned over the escalating violence against Palestinians waiting in lines to receive humanitarian aid, he said, noting that over 1,300 were killed in these incidents since May.
"We note the outcome of the recent High-Level International Conference for the Peaceful Settlement of the Questions of Palestine and Implementation of the Two-State Solution held in New York, which saw widespread international support for the realization of a two-State solution with a call for urgent and sustained humanitarian assistance as well as a raft of other initiatives," Hasan said.
"We welcome the international communityآ's shift to condemn Israel and move towards pragmatic, action-oriented measures to resolve the question of granting a Palestinian statehood," he added.
"Malaysia reaffirms its unwavering solidarity with the Palestinian people and their inalienable right to self-determination. We remain steadfast in supporting the establishment of an independent and sovereign State of Palestine, based on pre-1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, and Palestineآ's rightful membership in the United Nations," the minister said. (end)
