Expert: Ukrainian Defense Products Offer Strong Price-Quality Balance On Global Market

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Serhiy Goncharov, Executive Director of the National Association of Ukrainian Defense Industries (NAUDI), said this in an interview with Ukrinform.

“Any such assessment must be grounded in a cost-effective approach and guided by economic efficiency. Russia's war against Ukraine is a war of economies. Victory isn't achieved by small quantities, but by the high quality and precision of equipment, ammunition, and other assets. The kind of war Ukraine is fighting demands vast volumes of everything,” he said.

He emphasized that there should be a reasonable balance between efficiency and cost.“Ukrainian products embody the cost-effective approach -offering sufficiently high-quality weapons at a perfectly balanced price. This is what's referred to as a reasonable price. However, the understanding of this concept differs between Ukraine and the West. Ukrainian weapons are at least two to three times cheaper,” Goncharov said.

The NAUDI executive director cautioned that the race to cut costs isn't always beneficial.“At a certain point, it results in the replacement of high-quality, more expensive components with cheaper alternatives-ultimately compromising reliability. The Ukrainian army should receive dependable, high-quality products for active use, not stockpile spare parts in warehouses as 'donors,'” he said.

According to the expert, price should not be the decisive factor, as even a small cost difference can demonstrate a significant difference in quality in practice.

As reported by Ukrinform, the National Association of Ukrainian Defense Industries showcased the products of Ukrainian companies and defense enterprises at IDEF-2025-the International Defense Exhibition in Istanbul, one of the largest defense industry events in the region.