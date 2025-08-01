The Buzz Marketing Presents Fresh Floor: Hygienic Toilet Base Liner

Disposable, waterproof solution to improve bathroom sanitation and reduce cleanup for consumers and institutions.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Buzz Marketing is pleased to announce that Fresh Floor, a hygienic toilet base liner, is now available for licensing to qualified manufacturers. This innovative, single-use product is designed to help consumers and facilities maintain cleaner, more sanitary bathroom environments with minimal effort. The solution is ideal for manufacturers seeking to expand into high-demand disposable hygiene categories with strong recurring revenue potential.Proven Market Solution with Strong Commercial PotentialFresh Floor addresses a longstanding hygiene concern in both residential and commercial restrooms: urine splatter and floor contamination around the base of the toilet. The stick-on liner is designed to adhere securely to the floor, providing a waterproof, deodorizing barrier that absorbs and captures urine before it reaches the flooring. By preventing puddles, Fresh Floor minimizes unpleasant odors, reduces bacterial growth, and limits floor damage from moisture exposure-offering a convenient, disposable upgrade to traditional cleaning routines.Addressing Multi-Billion Dollar Market OpportunityWith the global bathroom hygiene products market projected to surpass $16 billion by 2027, Fresh Floor offers a compelling value-add in a growing category. Its disposable nature positions it for repeat purchase in consumer retail, hospitality, healthcare, and janitorial sectors, where demand for quick, hygienic maintenance solutions is high.Key Features and Competitive AdvantagesFresh Floor features an easy-to-apply, waterproof adhesive backing, absorbent core, and integrated deodorizing layer. It fits discreetly around the toilet base and is compatible with most floor types. The liner can be replaced as needed, making it ideal for busy restrooms where hygiene and appearance are critical.Ready-to-License InnovationTarget markets include consumer home goods, hospitality maintenance, janitorial supply, elderly care facilities, public restrooms, and healthcare sanitation. Manufacturers in disposable hygiene, restroom accessories, or home cleaning sectors are especially well-positioned to capitalize on this innovation.Licensing Opportunity for Forward-Thinking ManufacturersThe Buzz Marketing team is actively seeking manufacturing partners to bring Fresh Floor to market through strategic licensing agreements. This is an opportunity to secure rights to a practical, patented solution that addresses daily hygiene concerns with scalable consumer and institutional appeal.Strong Market Position and Revenue PotentialFresh Floor is protected under U.S. patent and is fully developed for immediate commercialization. It offers an attractive entry point for brands seeking incremental revenue in the high-turnover disposable product space.About The Buzz MarketingThe Buzz Marketing connects patented innovations with forward-thinking manufacturers through strategic licensing partnerships. Our mission is to help companies gain competitive advantage by accessing ready-to-license, high-potential products.Media Contact:...

