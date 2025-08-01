BC Place Announced As Official Venue For The Inaugural Canada Super 60

MENAFN - Pressat)- In a significant leap for cricket in North America, the Canada Super 60 proudly announces iconic BC Place as the official venue for the first-ever edition of its men's and women's tournaments.

This announcement marks a historic milestone for the Canada Super 60 - securing one of the most prestigious and state-of-the-art stadiums in the country as its launchpad. BC Place, located in the heart of downtown Vancouver, is more than a stadium - it's a symbol of Canadian sporting heritage and home to some of the most marquee global events, including the upcoming FIFA World Cup 26.

Over the past four decades, BC Place has hosted numerous global sporting events, including the FIFA Women's World Cup 2015, the Opening and Closing Ceremonies of the Vancouver 2010 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games, and ten Grey Cup Championships. With its retractable roof, world-class infrastructure, and multi-sport versatility, BC Place will now transform into an all-weather cricket stadium, becoming the first indoor venue in the world to host a 10-over-a-side cricket tournament.

“BC Place is not just a stadium; it's a theatre of dreams,” said Yuvraj Singh , global cricket icon and strategic partner of Canada Super 60.“As a sportsperson, you are deeply inspired by the grandeur of where you play - and for our players, men and women alike, there couldn't be a better venue to start this journey. Vancouver is a city that thrives on nature, diversity, and culture - and cricket on the West Coast is going to ignite a whole new fan base.”

The Canada Super 60 is the first global-format cricket league to feature both men's and women's 10-over-a-side tournaments from inception, aiming to redefine competitive cricket in Canada and create a blueprint for the sport's growth in North America.

“We feel incredibly proud to introduce BC Place to the world of cricket,” said a Cricket Canada official Amjad Bajwa, President, Cricket Canada .“We wholeheartedly congratulate the Super 60 team on making this possible. This partnership is a clear signal of our commitment to expanding cricket across the country and creating world-class opportunities for Canadian players - especially as we look ahead to the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in 2026.”

“We are beyond excited to welcome cricket to BC Place,” said Chris May, General Manager of BC Place .“Hosting the Canada Super 60 is a tremendous opportunity to showcase the world's second most-watched sport right here in our beautiful city. As a multi-sport and multi-purpose venue, we are always looking for new and dynamic events that reflect the diversity of our province. This is a meaningful step towards creating a more inclusive and representative sports landscape in British Columbia.”

The official tournament dates and ticketing information for the Canada Super 60 will be announced shortly. With cricket being one of the fastest-growing sports in North America, the event promises not only thrilling matches but also a transformational cultural and sporting experience in Vancouver.

About Canada Super 60

Canada Super 60 is a groundbreaking new cricket league launching in 2025, introducing the unique 10-over-a-side format with both men's and women's competitions from its inaugural season - a global first. Backed by Cricket Canada, the league aims to elevate Canada's place in the world cricket map while offering fans a thrilling mix of power and strategy between T20s and ODIs. The tournament will be hosted at the iconic BC Place Stadium in Vancouver, making it the first major cricket league to debut on Canada's West Coast.

The Canada Super 60 is more than just a tournament - it's a celebration of sport, diversity, and opportunity, designed to grow the game in North America and give Canadian players global exposure.

About BC Place



As the largest multi-purpose venue of its kind in Western Canada, BC Place provides a spectacular home for international, professional and amateur sports, entertainment, commerce, cultural experiences and community gatherings for the benefit of all British Columbians.

BC Place is a part of BC Pavilion Corporation (PavCo), a Provincial Crown Corporation of the Ministry of Tourism, Arts, Culture & Sport that owns and operates the Vancouver Convention Centre and BC Place.