Power Outages In Sumy After Russian Drone Strike

2025-08-01 03:08:01
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Sumy regional police reported the attack on Telegram .

"This afternoon, Russian forces targeted the regional center with a strike drone, hitting a garage and a car. Fortunately, there were no casualties," the statement reads.

A police investigative team and bomb disposal experts are working at the scene, documenting the war crime, surveying the area, and recording the damage.

Investigators are currently considering opening a criminal case under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (war crimes).

Meanwhile, regional utility company Sumyoblenergo reported disruptions to the city's electricity supply following the Russian attack.

"The power distribution issues in Sumy are linked to a Russian strike on critical infrastructure," the company said, adding that repair crews are working to restore electricity.

Read also: Russian drone hits private house in Sumy region

Earlier, the Ukrainian Air Force had issued warnings about potential drone threats.

On Friday, August 1, Russian forces also shelled the Esman community in the Sumy region, injuring a 66-year-old woman who was hospitalized in serious condition.

