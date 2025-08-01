Barrick's Sustainability Update Showcases Six Years Of Transformational Impact

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) All amounts expressed in U.S. dollars

TORONTO, Aug. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barrick Mining Corporation (NYSE:B)(TSX:ABX) today held its Annual Sustainability Update , an important forum for direct engagement with stakeholders focused on sustainability performance and priorities. The webinar follows the recent publication of the company's comprehensive 2024 Sustainability Report and highlights key achievements across Barrick's global operations.

The company continues to advance foundational growth projects designed to create long-term value for all stakeholders through genuine partnerships. Barrick's sustainability priorities include comprehensive reporting against the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), maintaining its unwavering commitment to workplace safety, and proactive forecasting and management of greenhouse gas emissions.

“Our sustainability strategy isn't just a framework - it's how we create lasting, responsible impact," said Barrick president and chief executive Mark Bristow.“Mining done right is a powerful force for development. When our host communities succeed, we succeed too.”

New Summary Sustainability Report

Barrick also announced the publication of its standalone Summary Sustainability Report , designed to provide stakeholders with a more accessible overview of the Company's sustainability performance and impact.

“While the 2024 Sustainability Report is comprehensive and we recognize the importance of a range of disclosures, the reporting landscape has evolved such that these reports continue to grow to meet various expectations,” said Bristow.“Our new Summary Report provides an open and digestible account of how we operate at all sites - from Africa to the Americas, Papua New Guinea to Peru - to share the benefits of mining, keep workers safe, protect the natural environment and deliver tangible, lasting social and economic value.”

The summary report focuses on measurable impact and encompasses Barrick's sustainability performance over the six years since the merger that formed today's Barrick.

Key sustainability achievements achieved during this period include the company's evolving power profile toward renewable and cleaner energy sources, the distribution of over $70 billion to workers, local businesses, community projects and governments, and local partnerships formed to build schools, health clinics, drinking water access and other critical infrastructure - alongside investments in quality teachers, nurses and the equipment required to support these facilities.

The Annual Sustainability Update webinar and Summary Sustainability Report reinforce Barrick's commitment to transparent reporting and stakeholder engagement as the company continues to advance its sustainability strategy across its global portfolio.

About Barrick Mining Corporation

Barrick is a leading global mining, exploration and development company. With one of the largest portfolios of world-class and long-life gold and copper assets in the industry - including six of the world's Tier One gold mines - Barrick's operations and projects span 18 countries and five continents. Barrick is also the largest gold producer in the United States. We create real, long-term value for all stakeholders through responsible mining, strong partnerships and a disciplined approach to growth. Barrick shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol 'B' and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol 'ABX'.

Enquiries:

Kathy du Plessis

Investor and Media Relations

+44 20 7557 7738

Email: ...

Cautionary Statement on Forward-Looking Information

Certain information contained or incorporated by reference in this release and the Sustainability Report, including any information as to our sustainability strategy and vision, targets, projects, plans, or future financial or operating performance, constitutes“forward-looking statements”. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Often, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as“vision”,“strategy”,“believe”,“expect”,“target”,“plan”,“commitment”,“objective”,“aim”,“goal”,“continue”,“budget”,“potential”,“may”,“will”,“can”,“should”,“could”,“would”, and similar expressions. In particular, this release and the Sustainability Report contain forward-looking statements including, without limitation, with respect to: (i) Barrick's sustainability strategy and vision; (ii) Barrick's environmental, health and safety, corporate social responsibility (including social and economic development, water management, tailings, hazardous waste management, diversity, equity and inclusion, community relations, resettlement and disease prevention), human rights and biodiversity programs, policies and performance; (iii) Barrick's climate change strategy and associated greenhouse gas emissions reductions targets, including with respect to our Scope 3 emissions and associated targets, as well as the estimated capital expenditures required and our ability to meet our greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets; (iv) climate risks and opportunities identified through our climate scenario analysis; (v) the estimated timing and ability of Barrick to achieve environmental, social, health and safety, and energy reduction targets, including our greenhouse gas emission reduction targets; (vi) Barrick's strategy to address legacy human rights issues and planned independent site assessments; (vii) the anticipated benefits of Barrick's renewable energy investments, including solar projects at Reko Diq, Nevada Gold Mines and Kibali; (viii) Barrick's 2025 materiality assessment; (ix) the status of negotiations with the Government of Mali in respect of ongoing disputes regarding the Loulo-Gounkoto Complex and Barrick's commitment to reach a mutually acceptable solution; and (x) our joint ventures, partnerships and industry association memberships.

Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Barrick as at the date of this Sustainability Report in light of management's experience and perception of current conditions and expected developments, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Known and unknown factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements and information. Such factors include, but are not limited to: damage to the Barrick's reputation due to the actual or perceived occurrence of any number of events, including negative publicity with respect to the Barrick's handling of environmental matters or dealings with community groups, whether true or not; changes in national and local government legislation, taxation, controls or regulations, and/or changes in the administration of laws, policies, and practices; expropriation or nationalization of property and political or economic developments in Canada, the United States, and other jurisdictions in which Barrick does or may carry on business in the future; disruption of supply routes which may cause delays in construction and mining activities, including disruptions in the supply of key mining inputs due to the invasion of Ukraine by Russia and conflicts in the Middle East; risk of loss due to acts of war, terrorism, sabotage and civil disturbances; risks associated with diseases, epidemic and pandemics; risk of loss due to acts of war, terrorism, sabotage and civil disturbances; litigation and legal and administrative proceedings; contests over title to properties, particularly title to undeveloped properties, or over access to water, power and other required infrastructure; risks associated with working with partners in jointly controlled assets; whether benefits expected from recent transactions are realized; employee relations; increased costs and physical and transition risks related to climate change, including extreme weather events, resource shortages, emerging policies and increased regulations relating to related to greenhouse gas emission levels, energy efficiency and reporting of risks; Barrick's ability to achieve its sustainability goals, including our climate-related goals and greenhouse gas emissions reduction targets, in particular our ability to achieve our Scope 3 emissions targets which requires reliance on entities within Barrick's value chain, but outside of the Company's direct control, to achieve such targets within the specified time frames risks associated with artisanal and illegal mining; fluctuations in the spot and forward price of gold, copper, or certain other commodities (such as silver, diesel fuel, natural gas, and electricity); changes in U.S. trade, tariff and other controls on imports and exports, tax, immigration or other policies that may impact relations with foreign countries, result in retaliatory policies, lead to increased costs for raw materials and components, or impact Barrick's existing operations and material growth projects; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development; changes in mineral production performance, exploitation, and exploration successes; diminishing quantities or grades of reserves; increased costs, delays, suspensions, and technical challenges associated with the construction of capital projects; operating or technical difficulties in connection with mining or development activities, including geotechnical challenges, tailings dam and storage facilities failures, and disruptions in the maintenance or provision of required infrastructure and information technology systems; timing of receipt of, or failure to comply with, necessary permits and approvals; non-renewal of key licences by governmental authorities; failure to comply with environmental and health and safety laws and regulations; and our ability to successfully close and integrate acquisitions or complete divestitures. In addition, there are risks and hazards associated with the business of mineral exploration, development and mining, including environmental hazards, industrial accidents, unusual or unexpected formations, pressures, cave ins, flooding and gold bullion, copper cathode or gold or copper concentrate losses (and the risk of inadequate insurance, or inability to obtain insurance, to cover these risks). Many of these uncertainties and contingencies can affect our actual results and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, us. Readers are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance.

All of the forward-looking statements made in this release and the Sustainability Report are qualified by these cautionary statements. Specific reference is made to the most recent Form 40-F/Annual Information Form on file with the SEC and Canadian provincial securities regulatory authorities for a more detailed discussion of some of the factors underlying forward-looking statements and the risks that may affect Barrick's ability to achieve the expectations set forth in the forward-looking statements contained in this release and the Sustainability Report.

Barrick Mining Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.