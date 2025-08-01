Why Taking Care Of The Body - And Mind - After An Accident Is Important

MENAFN - 3BL) Originally published on Aflac Newsroom

Recovery after a health scare doesn't end once the body heals.

Mental and physical health are closely tied together, and after an unexpected accident, seeking medical care - whether it's a simple checkup or attending physical therapy - following a plan after an accident is an important first step to feeling better.

Fortunately, there are many opportunities to look after mental health, as well. Some ways are not only easy, but fun! No matter what, the tips below can help people take control of their recovery journey, both in terms of their physical health and their mental well-being.

Talk to a therapist or a licensed professional. Thoughts and feelings can be complicated following an accident or a diagnosis. Sharing them with a licensed professional can help untangle them and even smooth them out. Finding a new path after a life-changing medical event might be difficult at first, but a therapist could help pave the way.

Make sure to get plenty of quality sleep. Eight hours of shut-eye can have a positive impact on the body as well as the mind. Try establishing a routine, like going to bed at the same time each night and getting up at the same time in the morning. Get ready for sleep by turning down the lights, making the room cool and comfortable, and minimizing noise. Then prepare to count some sheep.

Connect with people, like family and friends, or others in the community. Reaching out to others isn't always easy, but it can be beneficial to improving mental health. Send a text to a loved one - start a conversation or set up a time to grab lunch together. Or, if health permits, look into events that are happening nearby, like a festival or movie night.

Start a hobby or another relaxing activity. Taking personal time during a busy, stressful period in life can help maintain good mental health. Use that time to nurture a hobby or enjoy a calming activity, like crochet or yoga. Learning an entirely new hobby can also be a way to center the mind and focus on something fun.

Understand how supplemental insurance can help. Be familiar with your supplemental insurance policy. Added peace of mind can come from knowing what is covered and what isn't after an accident or hospital visit. And when there's peace of mind, mental health takes a positive step forward.

To learn more about the benefits of supplemental insurance, for both physical and mental health, visit Aflac .

