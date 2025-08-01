Halifax Humane Society Kicks Off National Clear The Shelters Campaign With Second Shot Photos By Viral Pet Photographer Sensation Adam Goldberg

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Goldberg, whose powerful portraits of shelter pets have gone viral and inspired countless adoptions, will photograph up to 60 of the shelter's most overlooked and long-stay dogs. His "Second Shot" program replaces standard intake photos with captivating, personality-filled images that help pets stand out and make a lasting impression on potential adopters. Follow Adam's work here: .

"Adam's work gives animals who've been invisible a real chance to be seen," said Sean Hawkins, CEO of Halifax Humane Society. "We're thrilled to have him here as we launch Clear the Shelters. His artistry brings out the soul in each dog, and the photos often lead directly to adoption."

Members of the media are invited to attend the photo sessions from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon on both days for live interviews with the photographer and to meet some of the incredible adoptable pets featured in the campaign.

Throughout August, adoption fees will be waived for Dolly's Dream Dogs, a special program focused on helping pit bull-type dogs find loving homes. These dogs go home with a starter package valued at over $600, including a training crate, dog bed, food and water bowls, KONG toys, and a full year of heartworm prevention. The program is designed to debunk common misconceptions about these breeds and provide them with the support needed for a successful adoption.

This month's Dolly's Dream Dogs at Halifax Humane Society include Flora, Eeyore, Scout, Bones, and Zena-all loving companions ready to meet their forever families.

Thanks to our partnership with Boehringer Ingelheim, every pet adopted during Clear the Shelters' opening weekend and throughout the Second Shot photo event will also go home with a professional Pickel Ball set or a Portable Basketball game, adding a bit of backyard fun to every new beginning.

Every dog and cat awaiting adoption has been examined by a veterinarian, vaccinated, microchipped, and spayed or neutered. Thanks to Hill's Pet Nutrition, every pet adopted will go home with a free sample bag of dog or cat food. Thanks to Boehringer Ingelheim , adopted dogs will be eligible for free doses of Heartgard Plus heartworm prevention with the purchase of an initial six-month supply.

Now in its 11th year, Clear the Shelters has helped nearly 1.2 million pets find homes and raised more than $5 million for shelters and rescues across the country. Halifax Humane Society's goal for this year's campaign is to place at least 150 pets into loving homes throughout the month of August.

Adoptable pets can be viewed online at:

.

Follow Halifax Humane Society and Adam Goldberg on social media to see the Second Shot portraits and behind-the-scenes content as it debuts.

About Adam Goldberg

Adam Goldberg is a Tampa-based professional pet photographer and founder of Second Shot, a photo series that transforms how the public sees shelter animals. His compelling portraits and behind-the-scenes content have gone viral, inspiring countless adoptions and a growing movement of photographers using their talents to help homeless pets.

About Halifax Humane Society

Since the 1930s, Halifax Humane Society has been dedicated to protecting animals from cruelty, neglect, and exploitation. As a 501(c)(3) public charity, we serve Volusia County-including Daytona Beach and surrounding communities-through adoption, spay/neuter, and community outreach programs. With facilities like the Lohman Pet Adoption Center and the Redinger Spay & Neuter Clinic, we care for more than 15,000 animals every year.

LIVE INTERVIEW & PHOTO OPPORTUNITIES

August 4 & 5, 2025

MEDIA CONTACT:

Sean Hawkins

c: (713) 269-3574

e: [email protected]

