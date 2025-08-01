Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Karnataka: Former Govt Clerk With ₹15,000 Salary Owns ₹30 Crore In Assets, 24 Houses - How The Fraud Came To Light

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A native of Karnataka, who had previously worked as a clerk at the Karnataka Rural Infrastructure Development Limited (KRIDL) in Koppal, has been found to own 24 houses, around 40 acres of land, and other unaccounted assets worth ₹30 crore.

The man, reportedly identified as Kalakappa Nidagundi, earns a mere ₹15,000 monthly, but owns properties worth crores under his name and his family's name, including his wife and brother.

Fraud uncovered by raid

The massive fraud came to light following a raid by the Karnataka Lokayukta officials. This operation was part of a broader crackdown by the team on misuse of official positions and the accumulation of wealth more than the declared sources of income.

According to an NDTV report, the ex-clerk's premises were raided, after which details of assets worth ₹30 crore, including 24 houses, four plots and 40 acres of farmland were found. He also owned two cars and two two-wheelers.

Besides the properties, Nidagundi was also in possession of gold worth nearly ₹30 lakh (350 grams) and over 1.5 kg of silver.

Allegations against ex-clerk

Nidagundi is now accused of embezzling over ₹72 crore. He allegedly took help from an ex-KRIDL engineer, ZM Chincholkar, to generate fake bills for 96 incomplete infrastructure projects.

The raids at places linked to Nidagundi are the latest in a series of such crackdowns by Lokayukta officials to uncover disproportionate assets in Karnataka.

Corrupt officials under lens

The officers who came under investigation for similar frauds include:

  • Jayanna R: Executive Engineer, National Highway Hassan Division in Hassan
  • K Omprakash, Senior Assistant Director of Horticulture, BDA, Bengaluru
  • N Venkatesh, Tax Accessor, Shettyhalli Sub-Division, BBMP, Bengaluru
  • Venkatesh G, Taluk Health Officer, Hiriyur Taluk, Chitradurga District
  • Anjaneya Murthy M, Junior Engineer, Rural Drinking Water and Sanitisation Department, Gowribidanuru Tq, Chikkaballapur District

As part of these raids, a team of Lokayukta officials, led by CPI Parashuram Kavatagi and supervised by Dy SP Pushpalatha and Officer PS Patil continue to examine documents, cash holdings, and property records.

