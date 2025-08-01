Karnataka: Former Govt Clerk With ₹15,000 Salary Owns ₹30 Crore In Assets, 24 Houses - How The Fraud Came To Light
The man, reportedly identified as Kalakappa Nidagundi, earns a mere ₹15,000 monthly, but owns properties worth crores under his name and his family's name, including his wife and brother.Fraud uncovered by raid
The massive fraud came to light following a raid by the Karnataka Lokayukta officials. This operation was part of a broader crackdown by the team on misuse of official positions and the accumulation of wealth more than the declared sources of income.
According to an NDTV report, the ex-clerk's premises were raided, after which details of assets worth ₹30 crore, including 24 houses, four plots and 40 acres of farmland were found. He also owned two cars and two two-wheelers.
Besides the properties, Nidagundi was also in possession of gold worth nearly ₹30 lakh (350 grams) and over 1.5 kg of silver.Allegations against ex-clerk
Nidagundi is now accused of embezzling over ₹72 crore. He allegedly took help from an ex-KRIDL engineer, ZM Chincholkar, to generate fake bills for 96 incomplete infrastructure projects.
The raids at places linked to Nidagundi are the latest in a series of such crackdowns by Lokayukta officials to uncover disproportionate assets in Karnataka.Corrupt officials under lens
The officers who came under investigation for similar frauds include:
- Jayanna R: Executive Engineer, National Highway Hassan Division in Hassan K Omprakash, Senior Assistant Director of Horticulture, BDA, Bengaluru N Venkatesh, Tax Accessor, Shettyhalli Sub-Division, BBMP, Bengaluru Venkatesh G, Taluk Health Officer, Hiriyur Taluk, Chitradurga District Anjaneya Murthy M, Junior Engineer, Rural Drinking Water and Sanitisation Department, Gowribidanuru Tq, Chikkaballapur District
As part of these raids, a team of Lokayukta officials, led by CPI Parashuram Kavatagi and supervised by Dy SP Pushpalatha and Officer PS Patil continue to examine documents, cash holdings, and property records.
