Inplay Oil Corp.


2025-08-01 10:07:44
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:45 AM EST - InPlay Oil Corp. : Has declared a monthly cash dividend of $0.09 per common share payable on August 29, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 15, 2025. The monthly cash dividend is expected to be designated as an "eligible dividend" for Canadian federal and provincial income tax purposes. InPlay Oil Corp. shares T are trading down $0.16 at $10.49.

