Mild Cognitive Impairment Market Anticipated To Expand Rapidly During 2024-2034, Says Delveinsight Biogen Inc., Eisai Co., Eli Lilly And Company, Alzheon Inc., Aribio Co., Taurx Therapeutics
The Key Mild Cognitive Impairment Companies in the market include - FUJIFILM Toyama Chemical Co. Ltd., Aptinyx, AgeneBio, Eisai Inc., RespireRx, Allon Therapeutics, CuraSen Therapeutics, Inc., Avraham Pharma, AstraZeneca, Sage Therapeutics, Pfizer, Materia Medica Holding, Eli Lilly and Company, GE Healthcare, Parexel, and others.
DelveInsight's “Mild Cognitive Impairment Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034′′ report offers an in-depth understanding of the Mild Cognitive Impairment, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Mild Cognitive Impairment market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France) the United Kingdom and Japan.
Some of the key facts of the Mild Cognitive Impairment Market Report:
The Mild Cognitive Impairment market size was valued ~USD 2,836 million in 2023 and is anticipated to grow with a significant CAGR during the study period (2020-2034).
In April 2025, At the AD/PD 2025 International Conference on Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Diseases, Alzheon shared findings from its Phase III APOLLOE4 (NCT04770220) trial during a company-sponsored symposium. The study evaluated ALZ-801 (valiltramiprosate), an oral small molecule that blocks the formation of neurotoxic amyloid beta (Aβ) oligomers, in patients with early-stage Alzheimer's disease-specifically those with mild cognitive impairment (MCI) or mild Alzheimer's-who are homozygous carriers of the APOE4 gene.
In December 2024, Blarcamesine (ANAVEX2-73) has been accepted for review by the EMA for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. This submission was supported by positive findings from the ANAVEX2-73-AD-004 clinical trial, which involved patients in the early stages of Alzheimer's.
As of December 2024, TauRx is actively engaging with the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) and the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) concerning its UK Marketing Authorisation Application (MAA) for hydromethylthionine mesylate (HMTM), a 4 mg oral tablet aimed at treating mild cognitive impairment due to Alzheimer's (MCI-AD) and mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.
In July 2024, The US FDA has granted approval to KISUNLA (donanemab-azbt, 350 mg/20 mL), an Alzheimer's treatment developed by Eli Lilly. The therapy is intended for adults with early symptomatic Alzheimer's disease, including those with mild cognitive impairment (MCI) and mild dementia confirmed to have amyloid pathology.
In October 2024, AgeneBio reported that its Phase 2B trial of AGB101 showed a 40% reduction in clinical decline and notable slowing of entorhinal cortex atrophy in patients with mild cognitive impairment (MCI) due to Alzheimer's disease who are non-carriers of the ApoE-4 allele, compared to placebo. The ongoing findings from the HOPE4MCI trial strongly support continued evaluation of AGB101 in this specific patient group. The company is currently conducting an extension of the study in the US (NCT05986721).
In 2023, the United States held the largest market share for Mild Cognitive Impairment among the 7MM, with an estimated value of around USD 1,467 million, and this figure is projected to grow by 2034.
The existing Mild Cognitive Impairment market comprises approved treatments like LEQEMBI (lecanemab) and off-label options such as cholinesterase inhibitors, memantine, and others, collectively reaching a market size of USD 222 million across the 7MM in 2023.
In 2023, Japan's Mild Cognitive Impairment market was valued at approximately USD 670 million, representing around 24% of the total 7MM market, with projections indicating further growth by 2034.
According to DelveInsight's analysis, the estimated number of diagnosed prevalent cases of Parkinson's disease in the US reached approximately 1.21 million in 2023.
In 2023, Germany reported the highest number of diagnosed prevalent Alzheimer's disease cases among European countries, with around 1.49 million cases. France followed with approximately 1.17 million cases, while the UK had the lowest prevalence, with about 620 thousand diagnosed individuals.
In Japan, around 2.73 million diagnosed cases of Mild Cognitive Impairment were recorded, with approximately 103,000 linked to Parkinson's disease and about 2.63 million associated with Alzheimer's. Forecasts indicate that by 2034, cases related to Alzheimer's will rise further, continuing to outnumber those related to Parkinson's, emphasizing the growing burden of Alzheimer's on the aging population.
According to DelveInsight's analysis, the United States had the highest number of diagnosed prevalent cases of Mild Cognitive Impairment among the 7MM, with approximately 4.22 million cases reported in 2023. However, forecasts suggest that the United Kingdom is expected to surpass others and lead in diagnosed cases by 2034.
Key Mild Cognitive Impairment Companies: FUJIFILM Toyama Chemical Co. Ltd., Aptinyx, AgeneBio, Eisai Inc., RespireRx, Allon Therapeutics, CuraSen Therapeutics, Inc., Avraham Pharma, AstraZeneca, Sage Therapeutics, Pfizer, Materia Medica Holding, Eli Lilly and Company, GE Healthcare, Parexel, and others
Key Mild Cognitive Impairment Therapies: T-817MA, NYX-458, Aptinyx, T-817MA, Aricept (donepezil hydrochloride), CX516, AL-208, CST-2032, ladostigil hemitartrate, AZD5213, SAGE-718, fesoterodine, MMH-MAP, Donanemab, Flutemetamol (18F) Injection, EVP-0962, and others
The Mild Cognitive Impairment market is expected to surge due to the disease's increasing prevalence and awareness during the forecast period. Furthermore, launching various multiple-stage Mild Cognitive Impairment pipeline products will significantly revolutionize the Mild Cognitive Impairment market dynamics.
Mild Cognitive Impairment Overview
Between the predicted cognitive loss associated with normal ageing and the more substantial decline associated with dementia is a period known as mild cognitive impairment (MCI). It is characterised by issues with thinking, judgement, language, and memory.
Mild Cognitive Impairment Epidemiology
The epidemiology section provides insights into the historical, current, and forecasted epidemiology trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. The epidemiology section also provides a detailed analysis of the diagnosed patient pool and future trends.
Mild Cognitive Impairment Epidemiology Segmentation:
The Mild Cognitive Impairment market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:
Total Prevalence of Mild Cognitive Impairment
Prevalent Cases of Mild Cognitive Impairment by severity
Gender-specific Prevalence of Mild Cognitive Impairment
Diagnosed Cases of Episodic and Chronic Mild Cognitive Impairment
Mild Cognitive Impairment Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities
The drugs uptake section focuses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched in the Mild Cognitive Impairment market or expected to get launched during the study period. The analysis covers Mild Cognitive Impairment market uptake by drugs, patient uptake by therapies, and sales of each drug.
Moreover, the therapeutics assessment section helps understand the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of the drugs. Additionally, it compares the drugs based on market share.
The report also covers the Mild Cognitive Impairment Pipeline Development Activities. It provides valuable insights about different therapeutic candidates in various stages and the key companies involved in developing targeted therapeutics. It also analyzes recent developments such as collaborations, acquisitions, mergers, licensing patent details, and other information for emerging therapies.
Mild Cognitive Impairment Therapies and Key Companies
LEQEMBI (lecanemab): Biogen Inc./Eisai Co., Ltd.
KISUNLA (Donanemab): Eli Lilly and Company
Valiltramiprosate (ALZ-801): Alzheon Inc.
Mirodenafil (AR1001): AriBio Co., Ltd.
Hydromethylthionine Mesylate (HMTM)/TRx0237: TauRx Therapeutics
T-817MA: FUJIFILM Toyama Chemical Co. Ltd.
NYX-458: Aptinyx
Aptinyx: AgeneBio
T-817MA: FUJIFILM Toyama Chemical Co., Ltd.
Aricept (donepezil hydrochloride): Eisai Inc.
CX516: RespireRx
AL-208: Allon Therapeutics
CST-2032: CuraSen Therapeutics, Inc.
ladostigil hemitartrate: Avraham Pharma
AZD5213: AstraZeneca
SAGE-718: Sage Therapeutics
fesoterodine: Pfizer
MMH-MAP: Materia Medica Holding
Donanemab: Eli Lilly and Company
Flutemetamol (18F) Injection: GE Healthcare
EVP-0962: Parexel
Scope of the Mild Cognitive Impairment Market Report
Study Period: 2020–2034
Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]
Key Mild Cognitive Impairment Companies: FUJIFILM Toyama Chemical Co. Ltd., Aptinyx, AgeneBio, Eisai Inc., RespireRx, Allon Therapeutics, CuraSen Therapeutics, Inc., Avraham Pharma, AstraZeneca, Sage Therapeutics, Pfizer, Materia Medica Holding, Eli Lilly and Company, GE Healthcare, Parexel, and others
Key Mild Cognitive Impairment Therapies: T-817MA, NYX-458, Aptinyx, T-817MA, Aricept (donepezil hydrochloride), CX516, AL-208, CST-2032, ladostigil hemitartrate, AZD5213, SAGE-718, fesoterodine, MMH-MAP, Donanemab, Flutemetamol (18F) Injection, EVP-0962, and others
Mild Cognitive Impairment Therapeutic Assessment: Mild Cognitive Impairment current marketed and Mild Cognitive Impairment emerging therapies
Mild Cognitive Impairment Market Dynamics: Mild Cognitive Impairment market drivers and Mild Cognitive Impairment market barriers
Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter's five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies
Mild Cognitive Impairment Unmet Needs, KOL's views, Analyst's views, Mild Cognitive Impairment Market Access and Reimbursement
