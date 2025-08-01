Recycled Metal Market: Rising Demand For Sustainable Manufacturing Driving Global Growth Datamintelligence

Recycled Metal Market

Recycled metal demand is surging due to sustainability mandates, tech innovations, and EV growth, with global players investing in advanced circular systems.

- DataM IntelligenceNEW JERSEY, NY, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Market Overviewn:-The Recycled Metal Market growth is driven by the rising demand for sustainable materials across automotive, construction, electronics, and industrial machinery sectors. Growth is reinforced by stringent environmental regulations, increasing landfill costs, and rising consumer awareness around carbon footprints. Additionally, the circular economy initiatives adopted globally are encouraging large-scale industrial recycling of ferrous and non-ferrous metals such as aluminum, copper, steel, and zinc. These metals are widely used in lightweight automotive components, green buildings, packaging, and renewable energy infrastructure. As industries look to reduce emissions and raw material extraction costs, the applications of recycled metals are expanding rapidly in electric vehicles, smart grids, wind turbines, and consumer electronics Market reached US$ 2.5 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach US$ 4.7 billion by 2031, growing with a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period 2024–2031.Download Latest Sample Pdf :Latest Innovations and Technology Advancements :-July 2025: ArcelorMittal introduced a closed-loop recycling solution in collaboration with logistics firms across Europe, aiming to reduce turnaround time and improve traceability in scrap metal usage. The initiative is also backed by AI-powered waste sorting tech that boosts recovery efficiency by 18%.June 2025: Novelis Inc. unveiled its high-recycled-content aluminum sheet designed for EV battery enclosures. With an over 90% recycled content, this new product significantly reduces carbon emissions, aligning with automakers' decarbonization goals.May 2025: Sims Metal Management launched a blockchain-based material traceability platform to authenticate the recycled content across supply chains. This digital innovation enhances transparency, regulatory compliance, and sustainability reporting.In April 2025, Aurubis AG expanded its multi-metal recycling facility in Beerse, Belgium, by integrating advanced hydrometallurgical technologies to boost processing efficiency.Recycled Metal Market Recent Acquisitions and Mergers :-Meanwhile, in June 2025, Kuusakoski Group Oy strengthened its non-ferrous scrap sourcing capabilities through the acquisition of a regional scrap collection company in Eastern Europe.Commercial Metals Company (CMC) finalized a strategic merger with a local U.S.-based ferrous recycler in May 2025, aiming to secure consistent feedstock for its electric arc furnaces and increase recycling throughput.Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. announced the acquisition of a metal processing facility in Japan in April 2025, marking its expansion into the Asian recycled metal market and diversifying its international portfolio.Recycled Metal Market Opportunities :-Green Construction: Rising adoption of recycled steel and aluminum in green buildings and LEED-certified infrastructure projects offers a major growth avenue.EV Battery Circularity: With electric vehicle production ramping up, the demand for recycled metals like aluminum, copper, and nickel in battery and chassis manufacturing is increasing.Government Subsidies and EPR Regulations: Many countries are incentivizing metal recycling through extended producer responsibility (EPR) policies, tax benefits, and recycling credits.Urban Mining and E-waste Recycling: Extracting valuable metals from e-waste is emerging as a cost-effective and eco-friendly alternative to traditional mining.Digitalization and AI Integration: Use of AI-driven robotics and sensor-based sorting systems boosts accuracy in metal separation and quality, improving recycling efficiency.Recycled Metal Market Key Players :-Nucor CorporationArcelorMittalSims Metal Management Ltd.Commercial Metals Company (CMC)Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc.Kuusakoski Group OyEuropean Metal Recycling Ltd. (EMR)Aurubis AGNovelis Inc.American Iron & Metal Co. (AIM)These companies are at the forefront of innovation, sustainability, and international expansion in the recycled metal industry.Market Segmentation :-By Metal TypeFerrous MetalsNon-Ferrous MetalsAluminumCopperZincOthersBy SourceConstruction & Demolition WasteAutomotive ScrapIndustrial WasteConsumer Goods & ElectronicsPackaging WasteBy End-Use IndustryAutomotiveBuilding & ConstructionElectrical & ElectronicsIndustrial MachineryPackagingShipbuildingBy RegionNorth AmericaEuropeAsia-PacificSouth AmericaMiddle East & AfricaLatest News – USA :-In July 2025, Nucor Corporation announced a new initiative in Texas, where it will build a $400 million net-zero emissions recycled steel plant to serve automotive and infrastructure sectors. The project is expected to be operational by late 2026 and will create over 800 jobs. In June 2025, Commercial Metals Company received federal incentives under the Green Manufacturing Act for its sustainable recycling efforts, which now incorporate over 90% scrap content in its rebar production.Latest News – Japan :-In June 2025, Schnitzer Steel Industries partnered with a Japanese automaker to co-develop recycled aluminum parts for lightweight EVs. The move follows Japan's increased emphasis on a resource-circulating economy and aims to reduce reliance on virgin imports. In May 2025, the Ministry of the Environment in Japan introduced new guidelines that mandate minimum recycled content thresholds for public infrastructure projects, creating robust demand for secondary metals.Conclusion :-The Recycled Metal Market is witnessing robust growth, fueled by global sustainability imperatives, technological breakthroughs, and proactive regulatory frameworks. Companies are investing in smarter, cleaner recycling technologies and building international supply chains to meet the surging demand for eco-friendly metal alternatives. As industries transition to low-carbon production models, the strategic importance of recycled metals will only intensify, presenting long-term opportunities across multiple sectors including transportation, construction, and electronics. With continuous support from governments and innovation-led initiatives from key players, the market is poised to become a cornerstone of the global circular economy.Browse related reports :Non Ferrous Metals Recycling MarketMetal Recycling Market

