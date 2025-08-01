Surat Businessmen Bag Rs 100 Crore Tricolour Flags Order Ahead Of Independence Day
Praveen Gupta, owner of Praveen Overseas and a prominent flag manufacturer in Surat, told IANS that nearly 50 business units in the city have collectively taken up the task of producing approximately 3.5 crore flags this season. Orders are pouring in not only from Gujarat but also from states like Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Uttarakhand.
“We are manufacturing tricolour flags in various sizes to meet the rising demand. Inspired by Prime Minister Modi's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, we have also introduced a new concept - 'Har Table Tiranga'. These compact flags can be placed on tables in schools, colleges, offices, hospitals, and other institutions to ignite a sense of patriotism,” said Praveen Gupta.
He added,“This campaign has also created employment opportunities for many poor families involved in flag production. It's not just a business - it's a movement.”
Meanwhile, ahead of Independence Day celebrations on August 15, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called upon citizens to contribute their thoughts and suggestions for his annual address from the Red Fort.
In a message shared on social media, PM Modi wrote on X:“As we approach this year's Independence Day, I look forward to hearing from my fellow Indians! What themes or ideas would you like to see reflected in this year's Independence Day speech? Share your thoughts on the Open Forums on MyGov and the NaMo App.”
The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' initiative, launched under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, aims to deepen the personal connection of citizens with the national flag. By encouraging people to hoist the Tiranga at their homes, the campaign promotes a sense of belonging, patriotism, and collective responsibility towards nation-building. The Ministry of Culture is the nodal agency for this initiative.
