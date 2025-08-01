Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Uzbekistan, Santander CIB Explore Financial Sector Cooperation

Uzbekistan, Santander CIB Explore Financial Sector Cooperation


2025-08-01 09:07:29
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, August 1 . A meeting was held at the Ministry of Investment, Industry, and Trade of Uzbekistan between Deputy Minister Akram Aliev and Ignacio del Pozo, Executive Director of Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, to discuss prospects for cooperation in the financial sector, Trend reports.

The company articulated a robust inclination towards engaging in the capital allocation for initiatives executed within both B2B (business-to-business) and G2G (government-to-government) paradigms. Per the executive cadre's insights, these strategic initiatives serve as pivotal catalysts for augmenting and fortifying the bilateral synergy between Uzbekistan and Spain.

Santander Corporate & Investment Banking (Santander CIB) operates as the investment banking arm of Banco Santander Group, a preeminent entity within the European financial landscape. Established in 1985, the organization operates its principal office in Madrid, Spain. Currently, Santander CIB has a global footprint spanning more than 20 jurisdictions, encompassing key financial epicenters across Europe, Latin America, the United States, and Asia.

MENAFN01082025000187011040ID1109873064

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search