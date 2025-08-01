UBOC To Begin Drilling Deep Appraisal Well At Umid Field In September

The Umid Babek Operation Company (UBOC) is preparing to launch the drilling of a new appraisal well in the Umid field, located in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea. The work is scheduled to begin in September 2025, according to the company, Azernews reports.

