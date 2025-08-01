Xtra-Gold Reports Voting Results Of Annual General Meeting Of Shareholders
|DIRECTOR
|VOTES FOR
|%
|VOTES WITHHELD
|%
|Peter Minuk
|24,990,648
|99.98%
|5,100
|0.020
|James Schweitzer
|24,994,048
|99.99%
|1,700
|0.007%
|James Longshore
|24,994,048
|99.99%
|1,700
|0.007
|Denis Laviolette
|24,990,648
|99.98%
|5,100
|0.020
|Hans Morsches
|24,994,048
|99.99%
|1,700
|0.007
|Todd Gibson
|24,994,048
|99.99%
|1,700
|0.007
Contact Information
For further information please contact:
James Longshore: President and CEO
Telephone: 242-363-3864
E-mail: ...
Website:
To view the source version of this press release, please visit
SOURCE: Xtra-Gold Resources Corp.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitget Lists PUMPUSDT For Futures Trading And Launches Trading Bot Support
- AF 5.0: With AF5.0 Logic Maps, Strategy Architecture Becomes Actionable
- Biosig Technologies And Streamex: Pioneering Real-World Asset Tokenization In The U.S. Market
- Bitget Launches CUSDT Perpetual Futures With 20X Leverage And Bot Trading Support
- Complycontrol Launches Safestart Program To Offer Fintech Startups Full-Scale Compliance Support
- Satoshimeme ($SATOSHI) Emerges, Declaring 'Return Of Satoshi Nakamoto'
CommentsNo comment