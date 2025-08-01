Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Xtra-Gold Reports Voting Results Of Annual General Meeting Of Shareholders


2025-08-01 09:06:29
(MENAFN- Newsfile Corp) Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 1, 2025) - XTRA-GOLD RESOURCES CORP. (TSX: XTG) (OTCQB: XTGRF) ( "Xtra-Gold" or the "Company" ) – is pleased to announce the voting results of its Annual General Meeting (the "AGM") of shareholders of the Company (the "Shareholders") held on July 31, 2025. A total of 26,336,670 common shares representing 57.411% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company were voted for at the AGM. Resolutions relating to the following matters were approved by a majority of the votes cast at the ASM.

Appointment of Auditors
LJ Soldinger Associates, LLC, were appointed as the auditors of the Company for the ensuing year.

Election of Directors
The number of directors to be elected to the board of directors of the Company (the "Board") was set at six. The following nominees proposed by management were elected as directors of the Company to hold office until the next annual meeting of Shareholders or until their successors are elected or appointed.

DIRECTOR VOTES FOR % VOTES WITHHELD %
Peter Minuk 24,990,648 99.98% 5,100 0.020
James Schweitzer 24,994,048 99.99% 1,700 0.007%
James Longshore 24,994,048 99.99% 1,700 0.007
Denis Laviolette 24,990,648 99.98% 5,100 0.020
Hans Morsches 24,994,048 99.99% 1,700 0.007
Todd Gibson 24,994,048 99.99% 1,700 0.007

Contact Information
For further information please contact:

James Longshore: President and CEO
Telephone: 242-363-3864
E-mail: ...
Website:



To view the source version of this press release, please visit

SOURCE: Xtra-Gold Resources Corp.

Search