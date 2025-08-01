Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Benin National Day

Benin National Day


2025-08-01 04:00:24

On behalf of the U.S. government, I extend our congratulations to the people of Benin on this momentous 65th anniversary of their independence. We welcome this special occasion to reaffirm our partnership based on our common pursuit of a more peaceful, prosperous, and secure world. Together, we remain committed to creating opportunities for both of our nations and look forward to what we can accomplish in the years ahead.

MENAFN01082025004514009831ID1109871881

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search