403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Indo Ghana Film And Cultural Forum Of ICMEI Celebrates Historic Visit Of Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Ghana
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi/Noida, July 2025: The Indo Ghana Film and Cultural Forum, an esteemed initiative of the International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry (ICMEI), proudly extends its heartfelt congratulations to the Louis Kwame Obeng, Deputy Head of Mission, High Commission of Ghana in India and the people of Ghana on the momentous visit of Hon'ble Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi to the Republic of Ghana.
This historic visit, marking the first by an Indian Prime Minister to Ghana in over three decades, is a significant milestone in the annals of Indo-Ghanaian relations. Prime Minister Modi was warmly received by President Dr. John Dramani Mahama at Jubilee House in Accra, where the two leaders engaged in comprehensive discussions-both restricted and delegation-level-to elevate the bilateral relationship to a Comprehensive Partnership.
The Indo Ghana Film and Cultural Forum, established seven years ago under the visionary leadership of Dr. Sandeep Marwah-President of Marwah Studios and Chair of the Forum-has been instrumental in fostering cultural diplomacy and enhancing people-to-people ties between India and Ghana. The Forum was created with the active support of the Ghana High Commission in India and has remained a pioneering platform for artistic, cinematic, and educational collaboration.
Dr. Sandeep Marwah expressed his deep appreciation for this diplomatic breakthrough, stating,
“Prime Minister Modi's visit is a defining moment in India-Ghana relations. It brings renewed energy to our commitment of using art and culture as the pillars of friendship between the two nations. The Indo Ghana Film and Cultural Forum will continue to spearhead initiatives that celebrate our shared heritage and future collaborations.”
This historic engagement paves the way for deeper cooperation in the areas of media, education, tourism, and culture. The Forum reaffirms its dedication to further strengthening bilateral cultural ties through film festivals, student exchanges, artistic residencies, and joint productions.
This historic visit, marking the first by an Indian Prime Minister to Ghana in over three decades, is a significant milestone in the annals of Indo-Ghanaian relations. Prime Minister Modi was warmly received by President Dr. John Dramani Mahama at Jubilee House in Accra, where the two leaders engaged in comprehensive discussions-both restricted and delegation-level-to elevate the bilateral relationship to a Comprehensive Partnership.
The Indo Ghana Film and Cultural Forum, established seven years ago under the visionary leadership of Dr. Sandeep Marwah-President of Marwah Studios and Chair of the Forum-has been instrumental in fostering cultural diplomacy and enhancing people-to-people ties between India and Ghana. The Forum was created with the active support of the Ghana High Commission in India and has remained a pioneering platform for artistic, cinematic, and educational collaboration.
Dr. Sandeep Marwah expressed his deep appreciation for this diplomatic breakthrough, stating,
“Prime Minister Modi's visit is a defining moment in India-Ghana relations. It brings renewed energy to our commitment of using art and culture as the pillars of friendship between the two nations. The Indo Ghana Film and Cultural Forum will continue to spearhead initiatives that celebrate our shared heritage and future collaborations.”
This historic engagement paves the way for deeper cooperation in the areas of media, education, tourism, and culture. The Forum reaffirms its dedication to further strengthening bilateral cultural ties through film festivals, student exchanges, artistic residencies, and joint productions.
Company :-ICMEI
User :- Sanjay Shah
Email :...
Phone :-+91-1204831143
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Payop Partners With Dragonpay To Ease Access To The Philippines' Market
- Pepe Dollar ($PEPD) Presale Picks Up Pace As Ethereum (ETH) Hovers Over $3,600
- Algofusion 5.0: Inside Algofusion 5.0'S Latency Engine For Execution Precision
- Heka Raises $14M To Bring Real-Time Identity Intelligence To Financial Institutions
- Defi Cattos Unveils The Core Engine Powering Sustainable Web3 Gaming On Aptos
- Pepescape Crypto Presale Raises $1M As Ethereum Eyes $6K, Community-Owned Exchange Gigacex Unveiled
CommentsNo comment