Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Indo Ghana Film And Cultural Forum Of ICMEI Celebrates Historic Visit Of Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Ghana

Indo Ghana Film And Cultural Forum Of ICMEI Celebrates Historic Visit Of Prime Minister Narendra Modi To Ghana


2025-08-01 02:10:02
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi/Noida, July 2025: The Indo Ghana Film and Cultural Forum, an esteemed initiative of the International Chamber of Media and Entertainment Industry (ICMEI), proudly extends its heartfelt congratulations to the Louis Kwame Obeng, Deputy Head of Mission, High Commission of Ghana in India and the people of Ghana on the momentous visit of Hon'ble Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi to the Republic of Ghana.

This historic visit, marking the first by an Indian Prime Minister to Ghana in over three decades, is a significant milestone in the annals of Indo-Ghanaian relations. Prime Minister Modi was warmly received by President Dr. John Dramani Mahama at Jubilee House in Accra, where the two leaders engaged in comprehensive discussions-both restricted and delegation-level-to elevate the bilateral relationship to a Comprehensive Partnership.

The Indo Ghana Film and Cultural Forum, established seven years ago under the visionary leadership of Dr. Sandeep Marwah-President of Marwah Studios and Chair of the Forum-has been instrumental in fostering cultural diplomacy and enhancing people-to-people ties between India and Ghana. The Forum was created with the active support of the Ghana High Commission in India and has remained a pioneering platform for artistic, cinematic, and educational collaboration.

Dr. Sandeep Marwah expressed his deep appreciation for this diplomatic breakthrough, stating,
“Prime Minister Modi's visit is a defining moment in India-Ghana relations. It brings renewed energy to our commitment of using art and culture as the pillars of friendship between the two nations. The Indo Ghana Film and Cultural Forum will continue to spearhead initiatives that celebrate our shared heritage and future collaborations.”

This historic engagement paves the way for deeper cooperation in the areas of media, education, tourism, and culture. The Forum reaffirms its dedication to further strengthening bilateral cultural ties through film festivals, student exchanges, artistic residencies, and joint productions.

Company :-ICMEI

User :- Sanjay Shah

Email :...

Phone :-+91-1204831143


MENAFN01082025003198003206ID1109871619

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search