Commercial Flooring Market Set To Exceed USD 195.40 Billion By 2030, Up From USD 158.02 Billion In 2024 Arizton

According to Arizton's latest research report, the global commercial flooring market is growing at a CAGR of 3.60% during 2024-2030.

Report Scope:

MARKET SIZE (2030): USD 195.40 Billion

MARKET SIZE (2024): USD 158.02 Billion

CAGR (2024-2030): 3.60%

HISTORIC YEAR: 2021-2023

BASE YEAR: 2024

FORECAST YEAR: 2025-2030

LARGEST REGION (2024): Asia Pacific

MARKET SEGMENTATION: Product Type, Application, Distribution Channel, End-User, and Geography

GEOGRAPHIC ANALYSIS: North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

KEY PLAYERS: Mohawk Industries, Beaulieu International Group (B.I.G), Tarkett, Shaw Industries Group, Interface, and Forbo Flooring Systems

Luxury Vinyl Tiles (LVT) Market Gains Traction with Versatile Design and Improved Sustainability

Luxury Vinyl Tiles (LVT) are emerging as a preferred choice in the commercial flooring market, combining durability, aesthetic versatility, and low maintenance at an attractive price point. Unlike traditional vinyl flooring, modern LVT offers polished finishes, superior resistance to wear and tear, and a wide range of colours, shapes, and styles to match diverse interior design needs, from offices and retail spaces to hotels and hospitality venues.

The healthcare sector is also turning to commercial LVT flooring for its easy-to-clean surfaces and hygienic properties, making it suitable for hospitals and clinics where both safety and durability are critical. In addition to performance, LVT's sustainable manufacturing processes, including recyclable materials and reduced carbon footprints, align with the rising demand for eco-friendly construction solutions.

As construction and renovation projects increasingly prioritize green building standards, LVT stands out as a smart investment for developers and facility managers seeking resilient, attractive, and environmentally responsible flooring options.

Smart and Digital Flooring Market Gains Momentum with IoT and Energy Efficiency Trends

Technological advancements are transforming the global flooring market as smart and digital flooring solutions become more mainstream. By integrating embedded sensors, wireless connectivity, and radiant heating compatibility, flooring is evolving from a passive surface to an intelligent infrastructure that supports smart building goals.

This shift is especially visible in commercial spaces such as airports, hospitals, and retail stores, where smart flooring enables footfall tracking, indoor navigation, and real-time occupancy monitoring. These features help facilities manage energy use more efficiently and improve space utilization without sacrificing comfort or design.

For instance, in colder regions, radiant-heat-compatible floors combine energy-efficient underfloor heating with modern, durable surface finishes, adding both functional and aesthetic value. Digital flooring with programmable LED graphics and interactive signage is also gaining traction, offering new ways to guide foot traffic, enhance retail displays, and create dynamic event environments.

Commercial Flooring Market News



In 2024, Mohawk Industries established a new procurement center of excellence in Lucerne, strengthening its global operations. The company maintains a diverse product range, including ceramic tiles, carpet, laminate, parquet, LVT, and sheet vinyl, serving both residential and commercial sectors. In 2024, Tarkett introduced the Quiet Edit carpet tile collection, crafted from repurposed materials and tailored for collaborative commercial environments such as lobbies, open areas, and meeting spaces.

APAC Leads Global Commercial Flooring Market with Robust Industrial and Construction Growth

The Asia-Pacific commercial flooring market continues to hold a dominant position, accounting for over 43% of global market share in 2025. This leadership is fueled by rapid urbanization, large-scale construction projects, and sustained industrial expansion across major economies such as China, India, and Japan.

According to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), China's industrial output surged by 7.7% year-on-year in March 2025, driven by supportive government initiatives and rising manufacturing activities. Similarly, India's Index of Industrial Production (IIP) recorded a 5.0% growth in January 2025, highlighting steady momentum in the country's manufacturing and industrial sectors.

This expanding industrial base and strong construction pipeline are expected to accelerate demand for commercial flooring solutions, from durable warehouse flooring to high-performance surfaces for factories and industrial units, cementing APAC's role as the fastest-growing region in the global commercial flooring market over the forecast period.

Key Vendors



Mohawk Industries

Beaulieu International Group (B.I.G)

Tarkett

Shaw Industries Group

Interface Forbo Flooring Systems

Other Prominent Vendors



Milliken

Gerflor

Victoria

AHF

Congoleum

Flowcrete Group

RAK Ceramics

James Halstead

Mannington Mills

NOX

Tkflor

TOLI Corporation

SWISS KRONO Group

LX Hausys

Parador

Altro

Welspun Flooring

Avant Holding

Twintec Group

Mirage

Kajaria Ceramics Polyflor

Market Segmentation & Forecasts

By Product Type



Resilient Flooring Non-Resilient Flooring

By Application



New Construction Replacement

By Distribution Channel



Offline Online

By End-User



Offices

Hospitality & Lodging

Retail Stores

Medical & Care Centers

Education Facilities

Sports & Entertainment Others

By Geography

North America



US Canada

APAC



China

Australia

India Japan

Europe



Germany

UK

France Italy

Latin America



Brazil Mexico

Middle East & Africa



Saudi Arabia

UAE Turkey

