Commercial Flooring Market Set To Exceed USD 195.40 Billion By 2030, Up From USD 158.02 Billion In 2024 Arizton
"Commercial Flooring Market Research by Arizton"Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Growth Potential, Price Trends, Competitive Market Share & Forecast 2025–2030.
According to Arizton's latest research report, the global commercial flooring market is growing at a CAGR of 3.60% during 2024-2030.
Looking for More Information? Click:
Report Scope:
MARKET SIZE (2030): USD 195.40 Billion
MARKET SIZE (2024): USD 158.02 Billion
CAGR (2024-2030): 3.60%
HISTORIC YEAR: 2021-2023
BASE YEAR: 2024
FORECAST YEAR: 2025-2030
LARGEST REGION (2024): Asia Pacific
MARKET SEGMENTATION: Product Type, Application, Distribution Channel, End-User, and Geography
GEOGRAPHIC ANALYSIS: North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa
KEY PLAYERS: Mohawk Industries, Beaulieu International Group (B.I.G), Tarkett, Shaw Industries Group, Interface, and Forbo Flooring Systems
Luxury Vinyl Tiles (LVT) Market Gains Traction with Versatile Design and Improved Sustainability
Luxury Vinyl Tiles (LVT) are emerging as a preferred choice in the commercial flooring market, combining durability, aesthetic versatility, and low maintenance at an attractive price point. Unlike traditional vinyl flooring, modern LVT offers polished finishes, superior resistance to wear and tear, and a wide range of colours, shapes, and styles to match diverse interior design needs, from offices and retail spaces to hotels and hospitality venues.
The healthcare sector is also turning to commercial LVT flooring for its easy-to-clean surfaces and hygienic properties, making it suitable for hospitals and clinics where both safety and durability are critical. In addition to performance, LVT's sustainable manufacturing processes, including recyclable materials and reduced carbon footprints, align with the rising demand for eco-friendly construction solutions.
As construction and renovation projects increasingly prioritize green building standards, LVT stands out as a smart investment for developers and facility managers seeking resilient, attractive, and environmentally responsible flooring options.
Smart and Digital Flooring Market Gains Momentum with IoT and Energy Efficiency Trends
Technological advancements are transforming the global flooring market as smart and digital flooring solutions become more mainstream. By integrating embedded sensors, wireless connectivity, and radiant heating compatibility, flooring is evolving from a passive surface to an intelligent infrastructure that supports smart building goals.
This shift is especially visible in commercial spaces such as airports, hospitals, and retail stores, where smart flooring enables footfall tracking, indoor navigation, and real-time occupancy monitoring. These features help facilities manage energy use more efficiently and improve space utilization without sacrificing comfort or design.
For instance, in colder regions, radiant-heat-compatible floors combine energy-efficient underfloor heating with modern, durable surface finishes, adding both functional and aesthetic value. Digital flooring with programmable LED graphics and interactive signage is also gaining traction, offering new ways to guide foot traffic, enhance retail displays, and create dynamic event environments.
Commercial Flooring Market News
-
In 2024, Mohawk Industries established a new procurement center of excellence in Lucerne, strengthening its global operations. The company maintains a diverse product range, including ceramic tiles, carpet, laminate, parquet, LVT, and sheet vinyl, serving both residential and commercial sectors.
In 2024, Tarkett introduced the Quiet Edit carpet tile collection, crafted from repurposed materials and tailored for collaborative commercial environments such as lobbies, open areas, and meeting spaces.
APAC Leads Global Commercial Flooring Market with Robust Industrial and Construction Growth
The Asia-Pacific commercial flooring market continues to hold a dominant position, accounting for over 43% of global market share in 2025. This leadership is fueled by rapid urbanization, large-scale construction projects, and sustained industrial expansion across major economies such as China, India, and Japan.
According to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), China's industrial output surged by 7.7% year-on-year in March 2025, driven by supportive government initiatives and rising manufacturing activities. Similarly, India's Index of Industrial Production (IIP) recorded a 5.0% growth in January 2025, highlighting steady momentum in the country's manufacturing and industrial sectors.
This expanding industrial base and strong construction pipeline are expected to accelerate demand for commercial flooring solutions, from durable warehouse flooring to high-performance surfaces for factories and industrial units, cementing APAC's role as the fastest-growing region in the global commercial flooring market over the forecast period.
Looking for More Information? Click:
Key Vendors
-
Mohawk Industries
Beaulieu International Group (B.I.G)
Tarkett
Shaw Industries Group
Interface
Forbo Flooring Systems
Other Prominent Vendors
-
Milliken
Gerflor
Victoria
AHF
Congoleum
Flowcrete Group
RAK Ceramics
James Halstead
Mannington Mills
NOX
Tkflor
TOLI Corporation
SWISS KRONO Group
LX Hausys
Parador
Altro
Welspun Flooring
Avant Holding
Twintec Group
Mirage
Kajaria Ceramics
Polyflor
Market Segmentation & Forecasts
By Product Type
-
Resilient Flooring
Non-Resilient Flooring
By Application
-
New Construction
Replacement
By Distribution Channel
-
Offline
Online
By End-User
-
Offices
Hospitality & Lodging
Retail Stores
Medical & Care Centers
Education Facilities
Sports & Entertainment
Others
By Geography
North America
-
US
Canada
APAC
-
China
Australia
India
Japan
Europe
-
Germany
UK
France
Italy
Latin America
-
Brazil
Mexico
Middle East & Africa
-
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Turkey
Other Related Reports that Might be of Your Business Requirement
Global Commercial Air Scrubber Market Research Report 2021-2030
Curtain Wall Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2024-2029
What Key Findings Will Our Research Analysis Reveal?
-
How big is the global commercial flooring market?
What is the growth rate of the global commercial flooring market?
Which application provides more business opportunities in the global commercial flooring market?
What are the latest trends in the global commercial flooring market?
Which product type has the largest share in the global commercial flooring market?
Why Arizton?
100% Customer Satisfaction
24x7 availability – we are always there when you need us
200+ Fortune 500 Companies trust Arizton's report
80% of our reports are exclusive and first in the industry
100% more data and analysis
1500+ reports published till date
Post-Purchase Benefit
-
1hr of free analyst discussion
10% off on customization
About Us:
Arizton Advisory and Intelligence is an innovative and quality-driven firm that offers cutting-edge research solutions to clients worldwide. We excel in providing comprehensive market intelligence reports and advisory and consulting services.
We offer comprehensive market research reports on consumer goods & retail technology, automotive and mobility, smart tech, healthcare, life sciences, industrial machinery, chemicals, materials, I.T. and media, logistics, and packaging. These reports contain detailed industry analysis, market size, share, growth drivers, and trend forecasts.
Arizton comprises a team of exuberant and well-experienced analysts who have mastered generating incisive reports. Our specialist analysts possess exemplary skills in market research. We train our team in advanced research practices, techniques, and ethics to outperform in fabricating impregnable research reports.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Churney And Demandbox Launch Strategic Partnership To Bring Pltv-Driven Growth To Performance Marketing
- Streamex (BSGM) CEO Henry Mcphie Highlights BSGM Merger And RWA Tokenization Strategy In Live TV Interview
- Satoshimeme ($SATOSHI) Emerges, Declaring 'Return Of Satoshi Nakamoto'
- Forex Expo Dubai 2025 Nears Sell-Out As Over 250 Global Brands Confirm Participation
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- $TAC Token Debuts In TVL As TAC Mainnet Goes Live With Leading Defi Protocols
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
CommentsNo comment