Rickard, Drew & Nix Offers Free Legal Consultations For Atlanta Personal Injury Victims

Atlanta, GA - July 31, 2025 - The Law Office of Rickard, Drew & Nix is expanding access to justice by offering free personal injury legal consultations to Atlanta residents. With a mission to support victims of car accidents, truck crashes, motorcycle collisions, and workplace injuries, the firm is making it easier than ever for individuals to understand their legal rights without financial pressure.

“Many injury victims hesitate to contact an attorney because they're worried about the cost,” said Jessica Nix, Managing Partner at Rickard, Drew & Nix.“We want to remove that barrier. Our free consultations ensure people get honest legal advice without any obligation-and without adding to their stress.”

During a consultation, prospective clients can expect a confidential conversation with an experienced attorney who will review the facts of their case, explain potential next steps, and provide guidance on how to pursue compensation for medical bills, lost wages, and other damages.

The firm's personal injury practice spans a wide range of cases, including:



Car accidents involving distracted, impaired, or negligent drivers

Truck accidents with complex liability issues and severe injuries

Motorcycle accidents often resulting in catastrophic harm Workplace injuries including falls, equipment malfunctions, and unsafe environments

Rickard, Drew & Nix has built a strong reputation for aggressive representation and compassionate counsel, ensuring clients are heard and their interests are protected from day one.

“We handle the legal heavy lifting so our clients can focus on healing,” added Nix.“Whether we're negotiating with insurance companies or preparing a case for trial, we're committed to getting justice for those who've been wronged.”

Know Your Rights-Talk to an Attorney Today

If you or someone you love has been injured in an accident, don't wait to get the answers you need. Visit to schedule your free consultation with a trusted personal injury attorney.

