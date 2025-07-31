Cleanspark Executives To Discuss Fiscal Q3 2025 Financial Results

LAS VEGAS, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CleanSpark, Inc. (Nasdaq: CLSK ) (the "Company"), America's Bitcoin Miner®, will discuss its fiscal third quarter 2025 financial results via a live webcast beginning at 4:30 p.m. EST / 1:30 p.m. PST on Thursday, August 7, 2025.

Webcast Information: To view the webcast, please click here .

Downloadable files, including a transcript, will be available on the company website 48 hours after the event.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark (Nasdaq: CLSK ), America's Bitcoin Miner®, is a market-leading, pure play Bitcoin miner with a proven track record of success. We own and operate a portfolio of mining facilities across the United States powered by globally competitive energy prices. Sitting at the intersection of Bitcoin, energy, operational excellence and capital stewardship, we optimize our mining facilities to deliver superior returns to our shareholders. Monetizing low-cost, high reliability energy by securing the most important finite, global asset – Bitcoin – positions us to prosper in an ever-changing world. Visit our website at .

Investor Relations Contact

Harry Sudock

702-989-7693

[email protected]

Media Contact

Eleni Stylianou

702-989-7694

[email protected]

