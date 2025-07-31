Cabinet Says New NABU And SAP Law Has Been Corrected

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko wrote about this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"I would like to thank all the deputies who supported the presidential bill on guaranteeing the independence of NABU and SAP and protecting law enforcement agencies from any external influences. The law removes the issue of risks of interference in the work of anti-corruption bodies and strengthens the entire law enforcement system. This is a clear response to the expectations of society and our European partners," the head of government said.

She stressed that“Ukraine has once again proven that it is a democratic country.”

“Our state listens to public opinion, respects the positions of all citizens, and strengthens our institutions,” said the prime minister.

She added that the government will inform all partners about the decision.

As Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha noted on social media , the adoption of the bill submitted by President Volodymyr Zelensky on restoring the independence of NABU and SAP demonstrates Ukraine's commitment to reforms and the fight against corruption.

“The president has demonstrated a principled approach. Ukraine is committed to reforms and the fight against corruption on our path to the EU and NATO. We have corrected this,” Sybiha said.

Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Taras Kachka said on social media X that Ukraine continues to strengthen its anti-corruption infrastructure as a cornerstone of integration into the EU and NATO.

The official thanked the President and the Verkhovna Rada for such a timely step as the adoption of the law on strengthening the independence of NABU and SAP.

“Ukraine's commitment to reforms is a relentless effort by the entire state. We continue to strengthen our anti-corruption infrastructure as a cornerstone of integration into the EU and NATO,” Kachka wrote.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Verkhovna Rada adopted the draft law submitted by President Volodymyr Zelensky on restoring the independence of NABU and SAP.

Legislative initiative No. 13533 was supported by 331 people's deputies.