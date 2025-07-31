Interior Minister, Japanese Envoy Seek Further Cooperation

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, July 31 (Petra)-- Interior Minister Mazin Faraya, on Thursday, met with Japanese Ambassador to the Kingdom Asari Hideki. They talked on the nature of the bilateral ties between the Jordanian and Japanese interior ministries as well as regional challenges.In this regard, they talked about Japan's assistance to the Kingdom's efforts to host refugees and secure its borders, and they commended Japan's contribution to these efforts.The two parties also underlined how the Kingdom and Japan have strong ties and how they can work together more closely on matters of shared interest.