Atlanta Lands Trua Senior Living Locators Franchise: Trua SLL Of Atlanta Set To Help Seniors Find Compassionate Care

ATLANTA, July 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Trua, a franchise that helps families find ideal senior living options for their loved ones, has launched in Atlanta Georgia. The brand recently welcomed new franchise owners Lauren Blankenship and Epris Finks, sisters and proud Atlanta natives.

"Our journey into senior care is deeply rooted in both personal experience and family legacy," said Blankenship and Finks. "After Lauren lost her mother in 2023, she sought out Trua Senior Living Locators, inspired by her own experiences and the challenges she faced as a caregiver. From supporting our loved ones through various health challenges to watching our grandmother devote over 50 years to home care, we've witnessed firsthand the emotional and logistical hurdles families endure. These experiences shaped our commitment to helping others through this journey."

Their goal is to help clients find the most suitable senior living community the first time-with compassion, care, and clarity. Trua's mission aligns perfectly with their passion to guide families with empathy through one of life's most important decisions.

Founded in 2019, Trua Senior Living Locators provides personalized guidance to help families navigate senior living options. The Cincinnati-based operation combines a blend of proprietary software, vetting protocols and skillsets to identify senior living options that best match their clients' personal wishes.

With personal experience navigating senior care for loved ones and professional backgrounds in both corporate leadership and entrepreneurship, Lauren and Epris bring a unique blend of empathy and operational expertise to their Trua franchise. Their firsthand insight into the challenges families face, paired with strong business acumen, equips them to provide compassionate support to those exploring the complexities of senior care.

"We're committed to making a meaningful difference in our community by guiding families with compassion, honesty, and care," said Blankenship and Finks. "This first year is about building trust, expanding our network, and helping families in Atlanta feel confident and supported as they work through senior care decisions."

Families and professionals looking for senior care for their loved ones or patients can learn more information by visiting or call 404-689-9282.

