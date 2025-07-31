MENAFN - EIN Presswire) WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, July 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Growing at 42% CAGR | Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation (IPIN) Market Reach USD 43.51 Billion by 2025 Globally." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain a thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.The global indoor positioning and indoor navigation market was valued at $2,642 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $43,511 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 42.0% from 2018 to 2025.Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF – 230 Pages) at:Driving FactorsRising adoption of Bluetooth beacons coupled with increasing demand for proximity marketing has boosted the growth of the global IPIN market. However, implementation and operational challenges associated with IPIN hamper the market growth. On the contrary, surge in demand for connected devices is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market players in the coming years.Market SegmentationThe global indoor positioning and indoor navigation market is segmented based on component, technology application, end-use industry, and region. In terms of component, the market is categorized into software, hardware, and services. Based on technology, it is divided into ultra-wideband technology, Bluetooth low energy, Wi-Fi, and others. In terms of application, the market is segmented into asset & personnel tracking, location-based analytics, navigation & maps, and others. On the basis of end-use industry, the market is segmented into healthcare, retail, manufacturing, travel & hospitality, office spaces, public spaces, logistics & warehouses, and others.Key PlayersThe report analyzes key market players including HERE Technologies, IndoorAtlas Ltd., Sensewhere, Steerpath Ltd., Pointr, Nextome srl, Senion AB, SPREO, indoo, and AirFinder.If you have any questions, Please feel free to contact our analyst at:Asia-Pacific region to register fastest CAGR through 2025The Asia-Pacific region is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 48.1% during the forecast period, owing to growing adoption of positioning technology among retail, logistics, healthcare, public, and office spaces coupled with increasing demand for indoor location-based services & real-time location systems in the Asia-Pacific countries. However, the North America region held the largest share, contributing more than one-third share of the total market revenue in 2017, owing to rise in applications of IPIN solutions among retail, public spaces, logistics & warehouses in this region. It is projected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. The report also analyzes Europe and Rest of the World (ROW).Retail segment to accrue highest revenue through 2025The retail segment held the lion's share in the global market in 2017, contributing more than one-fifth of the market revenue, owing to the growing adoption of location-based technology & asset tracking in the retail industry and augmented need to increase operational efficiency and boost revenue generation. However, the healthcare segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 47.8% during the study period, owing to rise in adoption of navigation system for impaired people and integration with electronic healthcare, and real-time location system (RTLS) providers. The report analyzes segments such as manufacturing, travel & hospitality, office spaces, public spaces, logistics, and warehouses among others.Services segment to retain the largest market share through 2025The services segment held the largest share in 2017, contributing more than two-fifths of the total market revenue, owing to increased adoption of cloud-based IoT services and growing need for seamless integration of IPIN devices. However, the software segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 44.6% during the forecast period, owing to the rising demand for innovative and cost-effective solutions and growing adoption of connected devices. Moreover, the hardware segment would grow at the steady growth during the forecast period.Bluetooth low energy segment to portray fastest growth by 2025The Bluetooth low energy segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 45.9% during the study period, owing to low installation costs, ease of installation, better customer outreach, and energy efficient components. However, the Wi-Fi segment held the largest share in 2017, contributing more than one-third of the market share, owing to vast area of available network and seamless integration capabilities with existing network. The other segments analyzed in the report include ultra-wide band technology and others.Location-based analytics segment to hold lion's share through 2025The location-based analytics segment dominated the global market in terms of revenue in 2017, contributing more than two-fifths share of the market, as this analytics solution allows owners and operators of physical spaces to address customers in real-time. However, the asset and personnel tracking segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 46% during the forecast period, as it helps in determining the location of pallets, vehicles, equipment with employees with great accuracy. The report also analyzes navigation & maps and others segments.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report (230 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at: /purchase-optionsKey Findings of the Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation (IPIN) Market:● By application, the location-based analytics segment is expected to dominate the global indoor positioning and indoor navigation market during the forecast period.● Based on end-use industry, the retail segment generated the highest revenue in 2017.● Based on region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing region for indoor positioning and indoor navigation market during the forecast period.Thanks for reading this article, you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.Other Trending Reports:Online video platform marketIot in manufacturing marketAbout Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. Adopting extensive research methodologies, AMR is instrumental in helping its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their market domains. We are equipped with skilled analysts and experts and have a wide experience of working with many Fortune 500 companies and small & medium enterprises.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data company in the domain is concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.Contact:David Correa1209 Orange Street,Corporation Trust Center,Wilmington, New Castle,Delaware 19801 USA.Int'l: +1-503-894-6022Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285UK: +44-845-528-1300India (Pune): +91-20-66346060Fax: +1-800-792-5285...

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+ 1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Facebook

YouTube

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.