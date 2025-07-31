Growing At 42% CAGR Indoor Positioning And Indoor Navigation (IPIN) Market Reach USD 43.51 Billion By 2025 Globally
The global indoor positioning and indoor navigation market was valued at $2,642 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $43,511 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 42.0% from 2018 to 2025.
Request Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF – 230 Pages) at:
Driving Factors
Rising adoption of Bluetooth beacons coupled with increasing demand for proximity marketing has boosted the growth of the global IPIN market. However, implementation and operational challenges associated with IPIN hamper the market growth. On the contrary, surge in demand for connected devices is expected to create lucrative opportunities for the market players in the coming years.
Market Segmentation
The global indoor positioning and indoor navigation market is segmented based on component, technology application, end-use industry, and region. In terms of component, the market is categorized into software, hardware, and services. Based on technology, it is divided into ultra-wideband technology, Bluetooth low energy, Wi-Fi, and others. In terms of application, the market is segmented into asset & personnel tracking, location-based analytics, navigation & maps, and others. On the basis of end-use industry, the market is segmented into healthcare, retail, manufacturing, travel & hospitality, office spaces, public spaces, logistics & warehouses, and others.
Key Players
The report analyzes key market players including HERE Technologies, IndoorAtlas Ltd., Sensewhere, Steerpath Ltd., Pointr, Nextome srl, Senion AB, SPREO, indoo, and AirFinder.
If you have any questions, Please feel free to contact our analyst at:
Asia-Pacific region to register fastest CAGR through 2025
The Asia-Pacific region is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 48.1% during the forecast period, owing to growing adoption of positioning technology among retail, logistics, healthcare, public, and office spaces coupled with increasing demand for indoor location-based services & real-time location systems in the Asia-Pacific countries. However, the North America region held the largest share, contributing more than one-third share of the total market revenue in 2017, owing to rise in applications of IPIN solutions among retail, public spaces, logistics & warehouses in this region. It is projected to retain its dominance throughout the forecast period. The report also analyzes Europe and Rest of the World (ROW).
Retail segment to accrue highest revenue through 2025
The retail segment held the lion's share in the global market in 2017, contributing more than one-fifth of the market revenue, owing to the growing adoption of location-based technology & asset tracking in the retail industry and augmented need to increase operational efficiency and boost revenue generation. However, the healthcare segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 47.8% during the study period, owing to rise in adoption of navigation system for impaired people and integration with electronic healthcare, and real-time location system (RTLS) providers. The report analyzes segments such as manufacturing, travel & hospitality, office spaces, public spaces, logistics, and warehouses among others.
Services segment to retain the largest market share through 2025
The services segment held the largest share in 2017, contributing more than two-fifths of the total market revenue, owing to increased adoption of cloud-based IoT services and growing need for seamless integration of IPIN devices. However, the software segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 44.6% during the forecast period, owing to the rising demand for innovative and cost-effective solutions and growing adoption of connected devices. Moreover, the hardware segment would grow at the steady growth during the forecast period.
Bluetooth low energy segment to portray fastest growth by 2025
The Bluetooth low energy segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 45.9% during the study period, owing to low installation costs, ease of installation, better customer outreach, and energy efficient components. However, the Wi-Fi segment held the largest share in 2017, contributing more than one-third of the market share, owing to vast area of available network and seamless integration capabilities with existing network. The other segments analyzed in the report include ultra-wide band technology and others.
Location-based analytics segment to hold lion's share through 2025
The location-based analytics segment dominated the global market in terms of revenue in 2017, contributing more than two-fifths share of the market, as this analytics solution allows owners and operators of physical spaces to address customers in real-time. However, the asset and personnel tracking segment is projected to witness the fastest CAGR of 46% during the forecast period, as it helps in determining the location of pallets, vehicles, equipment with employees with great accuracy. The report also analyzes navigation & maps and others segments.
Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report (230 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures) at: /purchase-options
Key Findings of the Indoor Positioning and Indoor Navigation (IPIN) Market:
● By application, the location-based analytics segment is expected to dominate the global indoor positioning and indoor navigation market during the forecast period.
● Based on end-use industry, the retail segment generated the highest revenue in 2017.
● Based on region, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing region for indoor positioning and indoor navigation market during the forecast period.
Thanks for reading this article, you can also get an individual chapter-wise section or region-wise report versions like North America, Europe, or Asia.
If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your requirements.
Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.
Other Trending Reports:
Online video platform market
Iot in manufacturing market
About Us:
Allied Market Research (AMR) is a market research and business-consulting firm of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR offers market research reports, business solutions, consulting services, and insights on markets across 11 industry verticals. Adopting extensive research methodologies, AMR is instrumental in helping its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their market domains. We are equipped with skilled analysts and experts and have a wide experience of working with many Fortune 500 companies and small & medium enterprises.
Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies. This helps us dig out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirm utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Every data company in the domain is concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.
Contact:
David Correa
1209 Orange Street,
Corporation Trust Center,
Wilmington, New Castle,
Delaware 19801 USA.
Int'l: +1-503-894-6022
Toll Free: +1-800-792-5285
UK: +44-845-528-1300
India (Pune): +91-20-66346060
Fax: +1-800-792-5285
...
David Correa
Allied Market Research
+ 1 800-792-5285
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Facebook
YouTube
X
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Churney And Demandbox Launch Strategic Partnership To Bring Pltv-Driven Growth To Performance Marketing
- Streamex (BSGM) CEO Henry Mcphie Highlights BSGM Merger And RWA Tokenization Strategy In Live TV Interview
- Satoshimeme ($SATOSHI) Emerges, Declaring 'Return Of Satoshi Nakamoto'
- Forex Expo Dubai 2025 Nears Sell-Out As Over 250 Global Brands Confirm Participation
- Receive Raises Seed Round And Launches White-Labeled Titanium Boost Mastercard
- $TAC Token Debuts In TVL As TAC Mainnet Goes Live With Leading Defi Protocols
- Kucoin Launches Xstocks, Delivering A One-Stop Access Point To Top Global Tokenized Equities
CommentsNo comment