Skyline Living Arrives: Ancora Begins Pre-Leasing
Rising 22 stories above Little Italy, Ancora offers 220 studio, one- and two-bedroom apartment homes. The community is a seamless fusion of contemporary elegance and smart, efficient design that sets the benchmark for luxury high-rise living. Ancora's residences include:
-
Wood-style plank flooring
Stainless steel appliances
Washer/dryer in every residence
Air conditioning and heating
Quartz countertops
Abundant natural light with floor-to-ceiling windows
Ancora features a rooftop deck that is designed to be the community's social nucleus with both indoor and outdoor amenities and breathtaking 360-degree views of the San Diego Bay, Pacific Ocean and Balboa Park. Amenities include:
-
State-of-the-art fitness center
Luxurious pool and spa
Outdoor kitchen
Hotel-inspired lobby with coastal design elements
Smart home technology throughout with keyless entry and smart thermostats
Resort-style sun deck with built-in chaise lounges, daybeds, fire tables and breathtaking views
Rooftop dog run
Bike Storage
Designed by JWDA Architects, with interiors by Vida and landscaping by EPT, Ancora emphasizes clean lines and natural light and has achieved LEED Gold certification.
The community is a few blocks from India Street, the Civic Core and upcoming biotech office redevelopments like Horton Plaza and IQHQ, which places residents at the intersection of culture, commerce and connectivity.
Conveniently located at 110 Beech Street, the community is on the southeast edge of Little Italy, which continues to be Downtown San Diego's most in-demand rental market. The pedestrian-friendly neighborhood is known for its vibrant farmers market, culinary scene, shopping and music venues. Ancora offers a rare opportunity to live in this thriving neighborhood.
For more information, visit liveancora .
About Greystar
Greystar is a leading, fully integrated global real estate platform offering expertise in property management, investment management, development, and construction services in institutional-quality rental housing. Headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, Greystar manages and operates over $300 billion of real estate in nearly 250 markets globally with offices throughout North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia-Pacific region. Greystar is the largest operator of apartments in the United States, manages over 1,000,000 units/beds globally. Across its platforms, Greystar has over $79 billion of assets under management, including over $35 billion of development assets and over $30 billion of regulatory assets under management. Greystar was founded by Bob Faith in 1993 to become a provider of world-class service in the rental residential real estate business. To learn more, visit .
