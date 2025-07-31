Skyline Living Arrives: Ancora Begins Pre-Leasing

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "We're incredibly proud to bring Ancora to life in the heart of Little Italy, one of San Diego's most vibrant and sought-after neighborhoods," said Musashi Liu, Director of Development for Greystar. "Ancora blends coastal elegance with smart living, offering residents unbeatable access to the city's best restaurants, nightlife and emerging employment hubs. With thoughtfully designed amenities, skyline views and a convenient lifestyle, this high-rise community is designed for San Diegans who want more from where they live."

Rising 22 stories above Little Italy, Ancora offers 220 studio, one- and two-bedroom apartment homes. The community is a seamless fusion of contemporary elegance and smart, efficient design that sets the benchmark for luxury high-rise living. Ancora's residences include:



Wood-style plank flooring

Stainless steel appliances

Washer/dryer in every residence

Air conditioning and heating

Quartz countertops Abundant natural light with floor-to-ceiling windows

Ancora features a rooftop deck that is designed to be the community's social nucleus with both indoor and outdoor amenities and breathtaking 360-degree views of the San Diego Bay, Pacific Ocean and Balboa Park. Amenities include:



State-of-the-art fitness center

Luxurious pool and spa

Outdoor kitchen

Hotel-inspired lobby with coastal design elements

Smart home technology throughout with keyless entry and smart thermostats

Resort-style sun deck with built-in chaise lounges, daybeds, fire tables and breathtaking views

Rooftop dog run Bike Storage

Designed by JWDA Architects, with interiors by Vida and landscaping by EPT, Ancora emphasizes clean lines and natural light and has achieved LEED Gold certification.

The community is a few blocks from India Street, the Civic Core and upcoming biotech office redevelopments like Horton Plaza and IQHQ, which places residents at the intersection of culture, commerce and connectivity.

Conveniently located at 110 Beech Street, the community is on the southeast edge of Little Italy, which continues to be Downtown San Diego's most in-demand rental market. The pedestrian-friendly neighborhood is known for its vibrant farmers market, culinary scene, shopping and music venues. Ancora offers a rare opportunity to live in this thriving neighborhood.

For more information, visit liveancora .

